This Friday, February 27, known worldwide as Pokémon Day, eBay is marking the franchise's 30th anniversary on eBay Live with one of the year's most ambitious collectible events: The 30/30 Collection. This special collection showcases decades of Pokémon history through 30 iconic trading cards and pop culture collectibles, all auctioned exclusively on eBay Live starting Friday at 6:00 pm EST.

The eBay Live 30/30 Collection

Ebay Pokemon Day 30/30 Collection | Ebay

The collection was inspired by eBay marketplace data and designed to reflect some of the most coveted Pokémon collectibles. It spans vintage-era staples, early-2000s EX grails, modern promo sensations, and even limited-edition lifestyle collaborations.

What Makes This Event Special?

What makes this event unique for collectors? Every item will start at its original retail price! This means lucky collectors may be able to win items at incredible prices.

With items in this auction now worth tens of thousands of dollars, some could sell for a fraction of those prices to lucky collectors. For hardcore collectors and casual fans alike, it's an opportunity to chase grail items at unusually accessible starting prices.

4 Featured Items That Stand Out

1996 Charizard Base Set Japanese #6 Charizard Holo PSA 10

Catch #01

Year: 1996

OG Price: $2.99

1996 Charizard Japanese Basic Holo PSA 10 | Ebay

Pokemon Red and Blue Game Boy Sealed CIB PSA 9.2

Catch #19

Year: 1998

OG Price: $59.98

Pokemon Game Boy Red and Blue Sealed CIB PSA 9.2 | EBay

2021 Seiko SBPY162 Pokemon Blastoise

Catch #26

Year: 2021

OG Price: $450.00

2021 Seiko Pokemon Blastoise Watch | Ebay

2023 Pokemon x Van Gogh "Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat" PSA 10

Catch #16

Year: 2023

OG Price: $3.49

2023 Pokemon x Van Gogh Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat PSA 10 | Ebay

How to Watch & Participate

The eBay Live auction will take place at 6 pm EST on Friday the 27th, and will be broadcast live from New York City. Collectors seeking the full in-person experience can attend the eBay Live on Tour event at The Standard Biergarten in Manhattan's Meatpacking District from 11 am to 8 pm EST. The event is designed as a community block party for fans, featuring trading tables, PSA grading services, a TCG Player booth, interactive giveaways, and live programming that showcases top Pokémon sellers alongside the 30/30 showcase items.

Pokémon Hobby Importance

Pokémon has evolved from the late-90s trading card phenomenon into the most valuable media franchise in the world. Events like the 30/30 Collection reinforce how deeply the Pokémon brand is embedded in both nostalgia and modern collecting culture.

By starting auctions at original retail prices, eBay taps directly into that nostalgia, inviting collectors to imagine what it would have been like to buy these items when they were first released. For collectors and investors, it's another highly visible moment for Pokémon, and its items have now become a vital part of popular culture.