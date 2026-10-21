4 Iconic PSA 10 Rookie Cards From 1983 Topps Baseball

When it comes to mid-1980s baseball card sets, there aren’t many sets that capture the attention of the collectibles community quite like the 1983 Topps Baseball Set, and in keeping with one of my favorite themes, the PSA 10 rookie cards from this set are nothing short of iconic. In this article, I’m going to take a deeper dive into four of the key cards from this set, which include: Tony Gwynn (Card #482, RC), Ryne Sandberg (Card #83, RC), Wade Boggs (Card #498, RC), and John Stuper (Card #363, RC).

Tony Gwynn – San Diego Padres – Card #482 (Rookie Card)

Tony Gwynn – San Diego Padres – Card #482 (Rookie Card) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1983%20Topps%20PSA%2010&saleId=rea-spring-2026-184920

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $15-$25, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 753 PSA 10s, followed by 6,657 PSA 9s, and 17,963 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April 19, 2016, and was sold for $9,225 via REA.

Ryne Sandberg – Chicago Cubs – Card #83 (Rookie Card)

Ryne Sandberg – Chicago Cubs – Card #83 (Rookie Card) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1983%20Topps%20Ryne%20Sandberg%20PSA%2010&saleId=pwcc-ebay-2590310

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $10-$20, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 826 PSA 10s, followed by 7,845 PSA 9s, and 10,596 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on February 15, 2021, and was sold for $3,807 via Fanatics.

Wade Boggs – Boston Red Sox – Card #498 (Rookie Card)

Wade Boggs – Boston Red Sox – Card #498 (Rookie Card) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1983%20Topps%20Wade%20Boggs%20PSA%2010&saleId=ebay-377515375797

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $20-$35, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 417 PSA 10s, followed by 4,210 PSA 9s, and 9,260 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on September 27, 2026, and was sold for $5,822 via Fanatics.

John Stuper – St. Louis Cardinals – Card #363 (Rookie Card)

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells for $3-$7, while its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are only 22 PSA 10s, followed by 13 PSA 9s, and 6 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on March 1, 2026, and was sold for $330 via Fanatics.

1983 Topps John Stuper #363 (Rookie Card) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&saleId=ebay-365947787118&filters=grader%3Apsa%7CprofileId%3Apsa-199384

Although not many collectors have heard the name John Stuper, the fact that this lower population, higher-graded card from the mid-1980s still sold for a fairly high amount only reinforces the high demand that PSA 10s from the 1983 Topps Set continue to be in.

As I mentioned earlier, few sets capture the attention of the collectibles community like the 1983 Topps set. One of the main reasons collectors are so attracted to the set itself is how well not only the PSA 10s of key rookies have sold over the years, but also how well the PSA 10s from this set sell in general.