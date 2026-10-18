The Best Baseball Rookie Cards From Every Decade
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More collectors have embraced building smaller, more focused collections. Consolidating and selling off lower-value cards can make it possible to own several iconic rookie cards that might otherwise seem too expensive or unattainable.
If a collector just wanted to own the very best rookie card from each era, which cards would make the cut? Beginning with the 1910s, I selected the most valuable baseball rookie card from each decade. Since prices can vary greatly depending on condition, multiple recent sales in different grades will be included. For each decade, I also included an iconic “budget” rookie card under $1,000 for collectors to target with a more modest hobby budget.
1910s: 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth Rookie Card
SGC 3 Price: $4,000,000 (the same card sold for $7.2 million in 2023)
Total Population: 9
The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card shows a 19-year-old Babe when he was a pitcher in the minor leagues with the Baltimore Orioles organization. The Baltimore News printed the card in 1914 as a promotional item. Amazingly, the baseball card hobby wasn’t even aware this card existed until the 1980s. In the 80s, the card sold for just $6,600 to collector Jim Copeland.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
1909-1911 T206 Tris Speaker PSA 1: $770
1920s: 1925 Exhibits Lou Gehrig
PSA 3 Price: $61,000
PSA 4 Price: $172,000
Total Population: 91
This is Lou Gehrig’s only rookie card, and it was released during his actual rookie season in 1925. Its oversized format differs substantially from the gum cards that would become standard in the 1930s. 1925 Exhibit cards were sold individually for one to two cents each through arcade-type vending machines rather than in packs.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Jim Bottomley 1923 Maple Crispette V117 Rookie Card #19 (raw): $700
1930s: 1933–36 Zeenut Joe DiMaggio (Throwing)
PSA 2 Price (with coupon): $79,300
PSA 4 Price: $59,000
Total Population: 35
The Zeenut card pictures Joe DiMaggio with the San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League before he joined the Yankees. The Zeenut cards were inserted directly into packages and wrappers of “zeenut” snacks, which were similar to Cracker Jacks. Copies are extremely scarce, especially compared with DiMaggio’s later major-league cards from the 1930s.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Hank Greenberg 1934 Goudey Rookie Card #62 PSA 1: $900
1940s: 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige #8 / 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson #79 (Tie)
Satchel Paige PSA 4 Price: $47,600
Jackie Robinson PSA 4 Price: $31,500
Satchell Paige PSA 7 Price: $184,700
Jackie Robinson PSA 7 Price: $197,600
Satchel Paige Total Population: 293
Jackie Robinson Total Population: 2,975
These cards tie because Satchel Paige’s rookie card is more expensive in lower grades (mostly because of a lower population count), and Jackie Robinson’s cards are more expensive in higher grades. Paige finally reached the majors at age 42 after becoming a legend in the Negro Leagues, while Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. The Leaf set is iconic and popular, but it was actually released in 1949 (at around the same time as 1949 Bowman).
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Yogi Berra 1948 Bowman Rookie Card #6 PSA 2: $750
1950s: 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253
PSA 2 Price: $19,100
PSA 7 Price: $125,800
Total Population: 4,349
Although the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle is far more prestigious and famous, the 1951 Bowman is Mantle’s only recognized rookie card. The Mantle rookie is expensive and highly coveted, but many collectors believe that the card still has significant upside because of how much cheaper it is than his 2nd year 1952 Topps card.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
1955 Topps Sandy Koufax #123 PSA 1: $870
1960s: 1963 Topps Pete Rose #537
PSA 2 Price: $1,400
PSA 7 Price: $5,995
Total Population: 11,236
Pete Rose shares his rookie card with Pedro Gonzalez, Ken McMullen, and Al Weis as part of the set’s 1963 Topps Rookie Stars subset. When Pete Rose chased the all-time hits record in the 1980s, there was a massive chase for this card (which helped create a market boom for vintage). This card could see another market spike if Rose is ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
1967 Topps Tom Seaver #581 PSA 1.5: $930
1970s: 1973 O-Pee-Chee Mike Schmidt #615
PSA 3 Price: $319
PSA 9 Price: $6,710
Total Population: 692
The Canadian O-Pee-Chee version of the Schmidt rookie features English and French text on the front and back. It is much scarcer than the Topps version (the Topps version has a total population of 20,153 vs. just 692 for the O-Pee-Chee). Schmidt would go on to win three National League MVP awards and hit 548 home runs, and is considered by many to be the greatest third baseman of all time.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
1975 Topps George Brett #228 PSA 8: $860
1980s: 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson #482
PSA 3 Price: $65
PSA 9 Price: $4,000
Total Population: 72,237
Despite a huge overall population, perfectly centered, mint copies are exceptionally difficult to find (only 26 PSA 10s exist). This is the only Rickey Henderson rookie card, and Henderson is the only megastar of the 1980s with only one rookie card. Major card rivals Donruss and Fleer did not get an MLB licensing agreement to print cards until 1981.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Barry Bonds 1986 Topps Traded Rookie Card #11T PSA 10: $915
1990s: 1993 SP Derek Jeter #279
PSA 3 Price: $45
PSA 9 Price: $8,500
Total Population: 53,412
The 1993 SP Derek Jeter rookie is notorious for its condition sensitivity. Its foil surface is easily damaged, making high-grade copies hard to find despite the card being produced during the tail end of the junk wax era (only 22 PSA 10s). Jeter has eight rookie cards from 1993 (and 25 ‘pre-rookie’ cards from 1992), but the SP is by far his most popular and iconic.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Chipper Jones 1991 Topps Desert Shield Rookie Card #333 PSA 6: $995
2000s: 2001 Bowman Chrome Albert Pujols Autograph Refractor #340 /500
PSA 9 Price: $34,000
PSA 5 Price: $5,878
Albert Pujols’ 2001 Bowman Chrome Autograph Refractor combines three features that would are now central to modern card collecting: a pack-issued autograph, a refractor parallel, and serial numbering. Pujols, along with Ichiro, is one of the best rookies of the 2000s. The legendary slugger finished his career with 703 home runs, and his cards could see a boost when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-
Ichiro Suzuki 2001 Topps Chrome Traded #T266 Retrofractor PSA 5: $940
2010s: Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph 1/1 #AJ BGS 9.5 / Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph
Aaron Judge BGS 9.5 Price: $5,200,000
Shohei Ohtani Price: (no public sales)
The Judge holds the record for the most expensive modern baseball card ever sold. Shohei Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph has never sold publicly, but it would almost certainly sell for more than the Judge. These cards represent the best cards of the best baseball players of the 2020s.
Iconic Rookie Under $1,000:
Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Rookie Card #US175 SGC 10: $950
David is a collector based in Georgia and a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and New York Knicks. He is an avid sports card collector with a strong passion for vintage baseball cards and vintage on-card autographs. David enjoys obtaining autographs through the mail and loves connecting with other knowledgeable collectors to discuss the history and evolution of the hobby. He also previously wrote about the New York Giants for GMENHQ.com