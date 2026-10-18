The Best Baseball Rookie Cards From Every Decade

More collectors have embraced building smaller, more focused collections. Consolidating and selling off lower-value cards can make it possible to own several iconic rookie cards that might otherwise seem too expensive or unattainable.

During the Junk Wax Era, many collectors accumulated thousands of cards, often purchasing entire boxes and cases. Today, some collectors are taking a different approach, downsizing their collections and focusing on fewer, more valuable cards. | Author's Photo

If a collector just wanted to own the very best rookie card from each era, which cards would make the cut? Beginning with the 1910s, I selected the most valuable baseball rookie card from each decade. Since prices can vary greatly depending on condition, multiple recent sales in different grades will be included. For each decade, I also included an iconic “budget” rookie card under $1,000 for collectors to target with a more modest hobby budget.

1910s: 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth Rookie Card

This 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card reached an all-time high of $7.2 million in 2023. | Card Ladder

SGC 3 Price: $4,000,000 (the same card sold for $7.2 million in 2023)

Total Population: 9

The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card shows a 19-year-old Babe when he was a pitcher in the minor leagues with the Baltimore Orioles organization. The Baltimore News printed the card in 1914 as a promotional item. Amazingly, the baseball card hobby wasn’t even aware this card existed until the 1980s. In the 80s, the card sold for just $6,600 to collector Jim Copeland.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

1909-1911 T206 Tris Speaker PSA 1: $770

1920s: 1925 Exhibits Lou Gehrig

This PSA 6 1925 Exhibits Lou Gehrig rookie card reached an all-time high of $782,400 in 2021. | Card Ladder

PSA 3 Price: $61,000

PSA 4 Price: $172,000

Total Population: 91

This is Lou Gehrig’s only rookie card, and it was released during his actual rookie season in 1925. Its oversized format differs substantially from the gum cards that would become standard in the 1930s. 1925 Exhibit cards were sold individually for one to two cents each through arcade-type vending machines rather than in packs.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Jim Bottomley 1923 Maple Crispette V117 Rookie Card #19 (raw): $700



1930s: 1933–36 Zeenut Joe DiMaggio (Throwing)

This 1933–36 Zeenut Joe DiMaggio throwing variation sold for $79,300 in 2025. There is also a 'batting' version of this card. Copies with the original coupon still attached command a premium. | Card Ladder

PSA 2 Price (with coupon): $79,300

PSA 4 Price: $59,000

Total Population: 35

The Zeenut card pictures Joe DiMaggio with the San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League before he joined the Yankees. The Zeenut cards were inserted directly into packages and wrappers of “zeenut” snacks, which were similar to Cracker Jacks. Copies are extremely scarce, especially compared with DiMaggio’s later major-league cards from the 1930s.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Hank Greenberg 1934 Goudey Rookie Card #62 PSA 1: $900

1940s: 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige #8 / 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson #79 (Tie)

The 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige rookie cards reached all-time highs of $468,000 in 2022 and $432,000 in 2018, respectively. | Card Ladder

Satchel Paige PSA 4 Price: $47,600

Jackie Robinson PSA 4 Price: $31,500

Satchell Paige PSA 7 Price: $184,700

Jackie Robinson PSA 7 Price: $197,600

Satchel Paige Total Population: 293

Jackie Robinson Total Population: 2,975

These cards tie because Satchel Paige’s rookie card is more expensive in lower grades (mostly because of a lower population count), and Jackie Robinson’s cards are more expensive in higher grades. Paige finally reached the majors at age 42 after becoming a legend in the Negro Leagues, while Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947. The Leaf set is iconic and popular, but it was actually released in 1949 (at around the same time as 1949 Bowman).

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Yogi Berra 1948 Bowman Rookie Card #6 PSA 2: $750

1950s: 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253

This 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle rookie card reached an all-time high of $3,192,000 in 2022. | Card Ladder

PSA 2 Price: $19,100

PSA 7 Price: $125,800

Total Population: 4,349

Although the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle is far more prestigious and famous, the 1951 Bowman is Mantle’s only recognized rookie card. The Mantle rookie is expensive and highly coveted, but many collectors believe that the card still has significant upside because of how much cheaper it is than his 2nd year 1952 Topps card.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

1955 Topps Sandy Koufax #123 PSA 1: $870

1960s: 1963 Topps Pete Rose #537

This 1963 Topps Pete Rose rookie card reached an all-time high of $264,000 in 2021. | Card Ladder

PSA 2 Price: $1,400

PSA 7 Price: $5,995

Total Population: 11,236

Pete Rose shares his rookie card with Pedro Gonzalez, Ken McMullen, and Al Weis as part of the set’s 1963 Topps Rookie Stars subset. When Pete Rose chased the all-time hits record in the 1980s, there was a massive chase for this card (which helped create a market boom for vintage). This card could see another market spike if Rose is ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

1967 Topps Tom Seaver #581 PSA 1.5: $930



1970s: 1973 O-Pee-Chee Mike Schmidt #615

This 1973 O-Pee-Chee Mike Schmidt rookie card reached an all-time high of $91,500 in August, 2026. | Card Ladder

PSA 3 Price: $319

PSA 9 Price: $6,710

Total Population: 692

The Canadian O-Pee-Chee version of the Schmidt rookie features English and French text on the front and back. It is much scarcer than the Topps version (the Topps version has a total population of 20,153 vs. just 692 for the O-Pee-Chee). Schmidt would go on to win three National League MVP awards and hit 548 home runs, and is considered by many to be the greatest third baseman of all time.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

1975 Topps George Brett #228 PSA 8: $860

1980s: 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson #482

Card Ladder

PSA 3 Price: $65

PSA 9 Price: $4,000

Total Population: 72,237

Despite a huge overall population, perfectly centered, mint copies are exceptionally difficult to find (only 26 PSA 10s exist). This is the only Rickey Henderson rookie card, and Henderson is the only megastar of the 1980s with only one rookie card. Major card rivals Donruss and Fleer did not get an MLB licensing agreement to print cards until 1981.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Barry Bonds 1986 Topps Traded Rookie Card #11T PSA 10: $915

1990s: 1993 SP Derek Jeter #279

This 1993 SP Derek Jeter rookie card reached an all-time high of $600,000 in 2022. | Card Ladder

PSA 3 Price: $45

PSA 9 Price: $8,500

Total Population: 53,412

The 1993 SP Derek Jeter rookie is notorious for its condition sensitivity. Its foil surface is easily damaged, making high-grade copies hard to find despite the card being produced during the tail end of the junk wax era (only 22 PSA 10s). Jeter has eight rookie cards from 1993 (and 25 ‘pre-rookie’ cards from 1992), but the SP is by far his most popular and iconic.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Chipper Jones 1991 Topps Desert Shield Rookie Card #333 PSA 6: $995

2000s: 2001 Bowman Chrome Albert Pujols Autograph Refractor #340 /500

This 2001 Bowman Chrome Albert Pujols Autograph Refractor rookie card reached an all-time high of $462,000 in 2022. | Card Ladder

PSA 9 Price: $34,000

PSA 5 Price: $5,878

Albert Pujols’ 2001 Bowman Chrome Autograph Refractor combines three features that would are now central to modern card collecting: a pack-issued autograph, a refractor parallel, and serial numbering. Pujols, along with Ichiro, is one of the best rookies of the 2000s. The legendary slugger finished his career with 703 home runs, and his cards could see a boost when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000-

Ichiro Suzuki 2001 Topps Chrome Traded #T266 Retrofractor PSA 5: $940

2010s: Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph 1/1 #AJ BGS 9.5 / Shohei Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph

This 2013 Bowman Chrome Aaron Judge Superfractor Autograph 1/1 prospect card reached an all-time high of $5.2 million in a private sale in 2026. | Card Ladder

Aaron Judge BGS 9.5 Price: $5,200,000

Shohei Ohtani Price: (no public sales)

The Judge holds the record for the most expensive modern baseball card ever sold. Shohei Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph has never sold publicly, but it would almost certainly sell for more than the Judge. These cards represent the best cards of the best baseball players of the 2020s.

Iconic Rookie Under $1,000:

Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Rookie Card #US175 SGC 10: $950

