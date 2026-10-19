There are few names within the hobby that just about every collector will recognize, but when someone mentions Walter Payton, everyone knows who that is. Payton was best known for being the star of the Chicago Bears backfield during the late 1970s and 1980s, winning a Super Bowl in the process. His impact on the hobby is still relevant today, even though it has been years since his retirement and untimely passing.

Oct 3, 1976; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears running back (34) Walter Payton in action against Washington Redskins at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Redskins 33-7. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Topps recently announced that rare chase cards featuring his signature will be included in the upcoming 2026 Topps Heritage Football release. Here is a look at those cards, along with the significance of his rookie card in the hobby.

2026 Topps Heritage Football to Include Rare Walter Payton Cut Signatures

2026 Topps Heritage Football is scheduled to release on Wednesday, October 21st, to much anticipated demand. The product will revolve around the 1976 Topps design, which is fitting given the focus on Walter Payton in the release. One of the top chase elements will be Cut Signatures of Walter Payton, all of which will be a one-of-one. The cards feature Payton's autograph on varying items, whether it is a document, photo, or letter. The bottom features a headshot of Payton during his playing days along with the "1/1" stamp.

If a collector were to pull one of these cards, it would arguably be the pull of a lifetime for some. Walter Payton autographs are hard to come by and can carry some serious value. Even if selling the card is not on the table for those who pull these cards, a Cut Signature can be the center of one's collection for many years.

2026 Topps Heritage Football Walter Payton Cut Signature | Topps Touchdown via Instagram

The Legacy of Walter Payton and his 1976 Rookie Card on the Hobby

Even after his retirement, Walter Payton served as the all time leading rusher for a number of years, and is still viewed as one of the greatest NFL players of all time. This has carried over into the sports card hobby, where his cards are frequently in demand. The best example of this would be his rookie card from 1976 Topps Football. The card is very simple in design, and features Payton looking right at collectors while being surrounded by yellow and white borders. The bottom of the card features the team name written on a football, with his information in the bottom right.

1976 Topps Football Walter Payton Rookie Card PSA 8 | eBay

This specific card still regularly sells for thousands of dollars in high-grade condition, with a PSA 8 selling recently for $2,300. A PSA 9 averages around $8,250, while a PSA 10 copy would easily hit six figures. A PSA 10 copy of this card will be included as a redemption in the upcoming 2026 Heritage Football release, providing yet another chase element and potential legendary pull for a lucky collector.

2026 Topps Heritage Football is embracing the 1976 design along with the subject of the top rookie card from that year's set: Walter Payton. Collectors can chase after rare Cut Signatures within the new release, along with a redemption for a PSA 10 copy of his rookie card. Payton still demands attention within the hobby, and this upcoming release is evidence of that trend.