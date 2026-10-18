The NY Jets are currently in the AFC East mix. We take a moment to look back at one of their greatest players, Joe Namath. Famously, Namath, AKA Broadway Joe, guaranteed a victory in Super Bowl III despite being a tremendous underdog.

We continue looking back at some of the best players in NFL history in our ongoing series, bringing you their 5 Most Iconic and Valuable Vintage Football Cards. Recently, we spent time with the MVP of Super Bowl I & II, Bart Starr. Namath had that same honor in Super Bowl III, when he made good on his guarantee.

5. 1968 Topps Joe Namath #65

1968 Topps Joe Namath #65 Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $46,800 on January 27, 2023 through Heritage Auction. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $46,800 on January 27, 2023 through Heritage Auction.

PSA 10 Population: 3

We kick off our list with Joe Namath pictured on this 1968 Topps card in a classic QB pose with a perfect part in his hair.

4. 1969 Topps Football Joe Namath #100

1969 Topps Joe Namath #100. A PSA 10 version of this card sold for $51,148 on August 16, 2025 through Lelands Auction | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $51,148 on August 16, 2025 through Lelands Auction.

PSA 10 Population: 3

Number four on our list has the QB pictured on an orange background on a Topps card from 1969, which is remarkable for the two-tone name graphic in black and red, with that orange background.

3. 1970 Topps Joe Namath #150

1970 Topps Joe Namath #150 Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $90,000 on July 21, 2021 through Heritage Auctions.PSA 10 Population: 1 | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 10 sold for $90,000 on July 21, 2021 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 10 Population: 1

As noted above, there is one PSA 10 version of this card, and it was sold in the summer of 2021. Even after a half-decade has passed since that sale. It would be interesting to see what it would sell for today if it were to come back up for sale.

The card itself pictures Namath on the sidelines with the stadium levels in the background. A player who became famous for his various bandages, wraps, and injury-related garb is shown with one on his face.

2. 1971 Topps Joe Namath #250

1971 Topps Joe Namath #250. Top Sale Info: PSA 9 sold for $94,007 on August 16, 2025 through Lelands Auction. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 9 sold for $94,007 on August 16, 2025 through Lelands Auction.

PSA 9 Population: 3

The 1971 Topps Football set is a classic for a reason, as it has a fantastic design and has been a staple on our look-back lists, including Terry Bradshaw and others. It also features the little illustrated football player in gigantic shoulder pads, and it's always nice to have him around.

1. 1965 Topps Joe Namath #122

1965 Topps Joe Namath #122. Top Sale Info: PSA 9 sold for $264,000 on February 23, 2018 through Heritage Auctions. | Card Ladder

Top Sale Info: PSA 9 sold for $264,000 on February 23, 2018 through Heritage Auctions.

PSA 9 Population: 5

The number one spot on our Joe Namath Top 5 Football Card list is occupied by Namath's rookie card. A card that features a bright yellow background that helps illuminate Broadway Joe, wearing a green jersey in crisp, vivid detail.