Iconic Cards: 1983 Topps Tony Gwynn Rookie #482
It's a strange thing to see a series of cards and, for some reason, being drawn to the same ones. The 1983 Topps Tony Gwynn rookie is one such card. You don't have to be a Padres fan, and you don't even have to be a Gwynn fan. But there's something about it.
It's an action shot, Gwynn running from the batter's box, looking to his left as if to see where the ball is headed. The viewer could be watching Gwynn from the batter's circle, witnessing a young master developing his craft. Then there's the uniform, a throwback to a different time, coming out of the 1970s with bright colors and daring combinations.
But the card holds it together. The green vertical borders elegantly structure the wavy side stripes winding down to Gwynn's socks. The colors in the background also provide depth, with the yellow from the fans balancing the yellow on Gwynn's uniform.
The front also has a front-facing photo of Gwynn on the lower left corner, balancing the entire design. The green from the bottom of the brim of his cap adding additional balance to the green borders. The entire 1983 Topps baseball set is well-designed, and you can imagine that each card was carefully considered.
Gwynn is generally regarded as one of the greatest hitters of all time. He finished with a career .338 batting average, ranking 22nd all-time in the hits list with 3,141. He has the second-lowest number of plate appearances among the 3,000 hits club members, just above the great Roberto Clemente. He was the head coach at San Diego State from 2003-14, his alma mater, where he coached 2009 National Player of the Year Stephen Strasburg.
According to Card Ladder, there are 741 PSA 10s in circulation. In the past 3 months, sales for Gwynn's card have averaged $3,400. His PSA 9 has a pop count of 6,070, making for a more affordable price at about $140-$170.