3 Essential PSA Graded Cards From 1963 Topps Baseball
The 1963 Topps Baseball set is one of, if not, the most visually striking vintage releases of the early 1960’s. Each card’s look includes bold borders and solid backdrops that encompass a vibrant dual photo of each player which still pops for collectors just over six decades later. With that said, these are the three essential cards every collector should keep an eye out for.
Pete Rose (Card No. 537) – The crown jewel of the 1963 Topps Baseball set, Pete Rose’s rookie card offers collectors the earliest glimpse of the man that would become Major League Baseball’s all-time hit king. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $800-$1000 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is only 1 PSA 10, just 30 PSA 9s, and only 420 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred via Heritage in August of 2016 and sold for $717,000.
Willie Mays (Card No. 300) – Featuring the “Say Hey Kid” during the prime of his career, this card is considered a cornerstone for any serious early 1960’s collector. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $90-$120 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is only 1 PSA 10, just 38 PSA 9s, and only 343 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 10 occurred via Mile High Auctions in March of 2009 and sold for $30,860.
Sandy Koufax (Card No. 210) – Capturing the 3-time NFL MVP amid his professional dominance, this card offers collectors a glimpse into one of the most decorated Quarterbacks to ever play the game. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $60-$70 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s, just 20 PSA 9s, and only 276 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 9 occurred via Heritage in August of 2022 and sold for $36,600.
When it comes to early 1960’s baseball cards, and specifically the 1963 Topps Baseball set, these cards offer collectors both a glimpse of the past as well as an element of higher-graded scarcity which is why they’re in such high demand. For vintage baseball enthusiasts, especially those that are attracted to such names as Pete Rose, Willie Mays, and Sandy Koufax, sets such as 1963 Topps will always remain essential cornerstones of any vintage collection.