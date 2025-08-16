3 Essential PSA Graded Cards From 1963 Topps Football
The 1963 Topps football is one of, if not, the most visually striking vintage releases of the early 1960’s. Each card’s design, which presents a cleaner, more modern look, includes a team-color background on each card and a vibrant portrait of each player which still pops over six decades later. With that said there are three essential cards every collector should look out for.
Ray Nitschke (Card No. 96) - Capturing the would-be Hall of Fame linebacker just as he was coming into the league as a rookie, this card offers collectors a glimpse into the Green Bay Packers early NFL Dominance. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $35-$50 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s, just 13 PSA 9s, and only 113 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 9 occurred via eBay in September of 2019 and sold for $4,079.
Dave “Deacon” Jones (Card No. 44) – Considered to be the grandfather of the modern-day sack, and even the guy who coined the term “sack”, Jones’ rookie card is one of the most sought after of the era. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$45 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s, just 11 PSA 9s, and only 163 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 9 occurred via eBay in December of 2016 and sold for $3,561.
Johnny Unitas (Card No. 1) – Capturing the 3-time NFL MVP amid his professional dominance, this card offers collectors a glimpse into one of the most decorated Quarterbacks to ever play the game. From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $15-$25 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s, just 4 PSA 9s, and only 47 PSA 8s. According to PSA, the most recent public sale of PSA 9 occurred via Heritage in January of 2022 and sold for $26,400.
When it comes to early 1960’s football cards, and specifically the 1963 Topps Football set, these cards offer collectors both a glimpse of the past as well as an element of higher-graded scarcity which is why they’re in such high demand. For vintage football enthusiasts, sets such as 1963 Topps remain essential cornerstones of any serious collection.