4 Incredible Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Cards

No two basketball players have more entwined legacies than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

During the late 70s, when the NBA was struggling, all eyes turned to the 1979 NCAA Championship game between Michigan State and Indiana State. Over 35 million people tuned in to watch that game, the first of many big stage games featuring Bird and Magic.

These two legends brought their fierce rivalry and unmatched excitement to the NBA, igniting one of the league’s greatest decades. Below we highlight four incredible basketball cards featuring these two rivals.

2008-09 UD Exquisite Collection NBA All Access Triple Logoman #TRIP-JJB Michael Jordan/Larry Bird/Magic Johnson Game-Used Patch

2008 UD Exquisite Collection NBA All Access Triple Logoman featuring Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson (1/1) | Card Ladder

This one-of-one Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson triple logoman features three top 10 all time NBA legends. If this was a triple autographed card, or if that card exists somewhere, that (to me) would take the cake for most valuable basketball card of all time. This one, however, is not an autographed card but its still an incredible Bird, Magic, and Jordan card.

This card has only come up for auction two times. The first time it sold for $540K back in November, 2022. Then it sold again just four months later for $288K. With card values soaring this year, I feel that this card would easily clear $500K today, but who knows if or when it will come up for auction again.

2006 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Autograph Logoman (1/1) #ADLJB

2006 UD Exquisite Collection Dual Autograph Logoman of Magic Johnson & Larry Bird (1/1) #ADLJB | Card Ladder

Speaking of autographed logomans, there just happens to be a one-of-one 2006 Upper Deck Exquisite version featuring these two legends. This card is an absolute beauty. One small detail that needs to be highlighted is the jersey color on the fringe of the NBA logo for each player. On Bird’s you have some Celtic green showing up on the edges, and with Magic you get a little of the Laker gold. Its an awesome little extra that collectors and card enthusiasts will appreciate.

This card recently sold for $432K in September, 2025 which is up over 100% since its last sale of $168K back in December, 2024. The Card Ladder value estimate pegged this card at over $700K so the buyer looks like they got a deal.

2007 Upper Deck Chronology Gold Larry Bird & Magic Johnson Autograph (/10)

2007-08 Upper Deck Chronology Autographs Gold Larry Bird & Magic Johnson | Card Ladder

I absolutely love this card. It perfectly captures the the respect that these two HOFers had for each other and it reminds me of one of my favorite sports moments ever, the night Larry Bird retired and Magic came out wearing a Celtics shirt under his Laker warm ups. Magic's "one lie" speech that night was also epic and is a must watch.

Magic Johnson wearing a Celtics shirt under his warm ups at Larry Bird's retirement ceremony | Pinterest

This one is the most affordable card on the list, with the most recent sale of a BGS 9 hitting $10.4K in October, 2025. The highest selling copy of this card was a BGS 9.5 that sold for $37.2K back in 2021.

1980 Topps Scoring Leader Larry Bird/Julius Erving/Magic Johnson

1980 Topps Scoring Leader Larry Bird, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Magic Johnson | https://goldin.co/

Arguably the 2nd greatest basketball card ever made, the 1980 Topps Scoring Leader card featuring Dr. J sandwiched between rookie panels of Bird and Magic is the most valuable card on this short list. This card has never surpassed the million dollar mark but its just a matter of time before it does.

As I was writing the below article about Dr. J cards, I noticed that a PSA 10 copy of this double rookie card quietly sold in October for $800K, only $40K (5%) shy of its all time high from 2022.

As a life long Celtics and Larry Bird fan, I remember pouring all my birthday money into a PSA 9 (oc) copy of this card when I turned 18 and to this day that card remains the most treasured card in my personal collection.

There will never be another duo like these two. As fans and collectors look for cool cards and long term value, I have no doubt that Bird and Magic cards will be in high demand for many years to come.

