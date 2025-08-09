Collectibles On SI

Larry Bird 1 of 1 Autographs Are Actually More Affordable Than You Think

Recent sales prove that while Larry Bird's ultra-scarce cards are still in high demand, collectors don't need to break the bank.

Matt Schilling

Unknown date; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Unknown date; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
When it comes to the collectible’s hobby, we’re always looking for intriguing points of entry especially when we’re discussing some of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. With that said, recent sales of one of those players caught my eye not only because of his legendary status but also because of the intriguing point of entry his ultra-scarce cards offer collectors.

Larry Bird, who was both a 3-time NBA champion as well as 3-time MVP, averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while demonstrating brilliant leadership and fierce competitiveness throughout his NBA career. His legend is one that’s beloved all throughout the hobby and a recent series of his card sales offer collectors a very intriguing point of entry for collectors especially since all three of their respected sales were under $2,000.

2023-24 Panini Flawless - Shade Signatures Autograph Platinum 1/1 – On May 24th collectors watched as 29 bids were placed on theis card and when the dust settled its final sale price was an impressive $1,661.

2023-24 Panini Flawless - Shade Signatures Platinum Autograph 1/1
2023-24 Panini Flawless - Shade Signatures Platinum Autograph 1/1 / https://ebay.us/m/WU0opv

2024-25 Panini Prizm - Shade Signatures Autograph Platinum 1/1 – On July 14th collectors watched as 25 bids were placed on theis card and when the dust settled its final sale price was an impressive $1,225.

2024-25 Panini Prizm - Deca - Black Shimmer Autograph 1/1
2024-25 Panini Prizm - Deca - Black Shimmer Autograph 1/1 / https://ebay.us/m/AiZmkZ

2022-23 Panini Flawless - Enshrined Signatures Autograph Platinum 1/1 – On June 5th collectors watched as 22 bids were placed on theis card and when the dust settled its final sale price was an impressive $1,189.

2022-23 Panini Flawless - Enshrined Signatures Platinum Autograph 1/1
2022-23 Panini Flawless - Enshrined Signatures Platinum Autograph 1/1 / https://ebay.us/m/3bXCsU

Each of these pieces, ultra-scarce in thier own respect right, offer collectors the opportunity to possess cards of an NBA legend without having to have a massive budget, which in turn, makes them a smart target for hobbyists seeking high-end appeal at a fairly reasonable price.

