4 Key Cards of Tiger Woods

For a couple of generations now, Tiger Woods has been the face of golf. He transformed the sport back in the late 90's and made it cool to watch and follow golf. While it's clear that for many fans, his personal reputation has taken some hits due to some questionable decisions over the years, his legacy in sports will live on forever.

Woods has 15 majors to his name - just 3 shy of Jack Nicklaus' 18. He's tied with golf legend Sam Snead for most all-time PGS wins. He has truly become an iconic sports figure worldwide. His sports cards are highly valued and honored within the hobby - here's several that are worth a look.

For many collectors, this is the rookie card. Released by Grand Slam Ventures, it's not from a known card manufacturer but is still widely regarded as the first standard Tiger Woods card. The print run was limited and the black borders and corners make it tough to find in higher grades. There are only 2 PSA 10s - the last sale was for over half a million dollars. A PSA 9 will run you around $1,650.

If you're on the hunt for Tiger's only "official" rookie card, this is the one. Upper Deck released this golf set years after his first grand slam and the 1998 "Champions of Golf" card but this counts as the real deal, whether that's fair or not. What is not up for debate is the great photo of a young, confident Tiger here at the peak of his abilities. A gem-mint copy can be had for around $300.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC SIGN OF THE TIMES 2012 TIGER WOODS

2012 Tiger Woods Upper Deck SP Authentic Sign of the Times | CardLadder

Tiger Woods autographs aren't that easy to come bay; he's signed in limited quantities for Upper Deck over the years and the more limited print runs of golf cards in comparison to a standard baseball product don't help. This on-card autograph from 2012's Upper Deck Sp Authentic product is a great example of a Woods auto when they can be found. Even more amazing - released in the same set was a Tiger Woods/Michael Jordan dual auto.

One of the most unique and cool cards of Tiger ever produced has to be the 2012 "Inked Drivers" autograph. A metal slab was inserted into the cards and resembles the face of a driver, which the golfers signed. Paired with a photo of Woods teeing off, it's a fun souvenir to own.

