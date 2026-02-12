Wayne Gretzky Essential Cards - The Greatest Team Athlete Ever

It's rare that an athlete transcends his sport and becomes its face to millions of both die-hard as well as casual and even non-fans. Even now, decades after his retirement from hockey, if you asked most folks to name one star player from the NHL, Wayne Gretzky would be the name they come up with. It seems like everyone knows who "The Great One" is - and that name recognition reflects his ongoing popularity in the sports card market.

UPPER DECK BE A PLAYER AUTOGRAPH 1994 WAYNE GRETZKY

1994 Wayne Gretzky Upper Deck Be A Player Auto | CardLadder

Wayne Gretzky has signed hundreds if not thousands of cards over the past 30 years, but the Upper Deck Be a Player product from 1994 counted as his first certified autograph card to be pulled from a pack. The print run was limited to just 300 copies, ensuring that this card is still sought after to this day.

O-PEE-CHEE 1979 WAYNE GRETZKY

1979 Wayne Gretzky O-Pee-Chee | CardLadder

Most collectors are aware that both Topps and O-Pee-Chee released rookie cards of Gretzky in 1979. Both are valuable and most collectors would be happy to add either one to their collection. However, the O-Pee-Chee card is regarded as the preferred of the two. This card is really difficult to find with good centering. A PSA 10 copy like this one above goes for millions.

UPPER DECK GOLD RESERVE GAME USED STICK 1998 WAYNE GRETZKY

1998 Wayne Gretzky Upper Deck Gold Reserve Stick | CardLadder

Upper Deck's 1998 Gold Reserve product was the first to include a game used stick card from the Great One. Any collector lucky enough to have this card hopes that the stick was used by Gretzky to shoot a game-winning goal. The print run for this card was 200, so they're tough to find. A signed version is even tougher as there only 99.

UPPER DECK GAME JERSEY 1997 WAYNE GRETZKY

1997 Wayne Gretzky Upper Deck Game Jersey | CardLadder

The cards from Upper Deck's 1997 Game Jersey sets still sell like hotcakes and Gretzky's is no exception. Driven primarily by nostalgia and the fact that these were some of the first ever game-worn jersey cards, these are tough to find and are always at a premium. There's also a signed version of this card limited to 99.

