Why Tiger Woods' Cards are a good buy
When we think of the GOAT's in cards for buyers we usually think of: Tom Brady, Mickey Mantle, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth, and several others. A sport, that is overlooked in my opinion for collectors is Golf. Who do you think of when you think of golf as the GOAT? Tiger Woods.
Tiger Woods, dominated golf from the late 1990's throughout the 2000's winning 82 times including 15 majors. Lots of players during that ERA, would say "We're playing for second". Tiger, then ran into some trouble as we all know with his cheating , alochol, drug use, and also struggled with injuries. Tiger being Tiger though came back from all of that adversity and won the Masters in 2019 shocking the world, for his fifth green jacket.
The card listed above is listed on ebay for $138,000 or best offer. Yes, that is crazy money for most but if you can afford a Ohtani 1/1 that went for over $200,000 I think Tiger is the better buy. This card is called 2001 SP Authentic TIGER WOODS GOLD #/100 Rookie. Only 16 of these exist according to PSA. If you buy this, and hold onto it for life it will no doubt go up to $500,000 if I were to guess.
The card, listed above is a simple base Tiger Woods rookie card going on ebay for $249.00 or best offer. If you could snag this card, for $225.00 that's a steal. Yes, it's only a base, but it's one of Tiger's well known cards.
This card above, is one of my favorites I don't own it but I wish I did. This card actually came from a hockey set back in 2009 and has the famous Tiger Nike Patch and his auto on it as well. One, similar to this one sold for $24,000 according to Alt auctions. That is a steal in my opinion, considering only ten of these were ever made. They are extremly hard to find for sale, and the owners that own them most likely are holding them for life.
The tour swatch Tiger Cards, are some of Tiger's best cards. In this card above you have the Masters Green in the background, matched with the Tiger Red swatch. Tiger, is known for wearing red on Sunday's. Only 500 were made of this card in 2001 and right now on Ebay it's going for $949 or best offer. Tiger collectors, love his swath's and this is a slick looking card.
This card above, I used to own and I 1000% regret getting rid of it. Only five cards of these have been made and it's signed by the two greatest golfers of all time Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. This card will go down, in my opinion as one of the GOAT golf cards of all time.
Yes, Tiger has some expensive cards but in my opinion if you can afford it go buy some! If somehow he pulls off another miracle, and wins another major his cards will explode.