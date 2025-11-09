5 Athletes turned Actors and their best cards

There are some athletes that competed on the field, court, and stage. But they all have one thing in common, they ended up as actors. From the NBA to the NFL here are cards of some of the most famous dual talented athletes. From the people's champ to National Champs, this list is guaranteed to make you smile.

5. Rick Fox

Rick Fox | Cardladder

Rick Fox was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1991 after starring at UNC where he was first team All-ACC his senior year. He played thirteen seasons in the Association, winning three championships with the Lakers during their 2000-2002 three-peat. One of the only athletes on this list to do some of his best work on the screen while he was playing professionally, he was featured in Blue Chips, Eddie, and He Got Game right in the midst of his NBA career. A star on and off the court, this is a Fleer 92-93 Rookie Sensations, a pretty common insert with Fox in the center spotlight, a place he's always been comfortable.

4. John Cena

John Cena | Cardladder

With his official retirement coming up on December 13 in D.C., John Cena's illustrious wrestling career will finally come to an end. A superstar in the ring, Cena holds a record 14 WWE Championships, three World Heavyweight Championships, five U.S. Championships, and four Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Cena busted into Hollywood in 2006 with The Marine, and has only continued to prove his talents carry over to the big screen, starring in other movies such as Fast X and The Wall. This is Cena's 2002 Fleer WWF Royal Rumble rookie card, a sweet looking action card showing Cena doing what he does best.

3. Jim Brown

Jim Brown | Cardladder

Jim Brown, perhaps the greatest player of his generation, is the most accomplished athlete on this list. His 12,312 rushing yards in 9 seasons were breathtaking, as he captured the nation's hearts by running over and through whoever stood in his way, all while literally carrying players on his back. He won an NFL championship in 1964, leading the Browns to their last crown. A civil rights activist and an accomplished actor, Brown had a long Hollywood career, from starring in The Dirty Dozen in 1967 to Any Given Sunday in 1999. This card is his 1961 Topps Football Highlights, a beautiful card depicting "Jimmy Brown" on the big screen. This legend was always meant for the big screen.

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Rookie Card | Cardladder

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in so many movies these days, sometimes one can almost forget where he started. Before his WWF career, The Rock had his sights on the NFL, playing college football at the University of Miami from 1991-1995. He won a championship in 1991 as a freshman, and played behind future All-Pro Warren Sapp for much of his good, but not groundbreaking college career. He began his WWF career as Rocky Maivia in 1996, before becoming "The Rock" in 1997. The People's Champ hasn't looked back since, as he now stars in everything from the Jumanji remake to Central Intelligence to Fast and the Furious; he may be the biggest guy in America, both literally and figuratively. This is his true rookie card, his perforated 1994 Miami Bumble Bee example, a great snapshot into The Rock when he was still just Dwayne, a kid with NFL dreams.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Rookie | Cardladder

On top of the list is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Terminator himself. Before he was a movie star, Arnold was a bodybuilder, winning Mr. Universe in 1967 as an amateur 20 year old, before winning Mr. Olympia seven times, including six straight from 1970-1975. He's appeared in over 50 films, dominating the big screen during the 80's and early 90's. Take 1990-91, when his three films were Total Recall, Kindergarten Cop, and Terminator 2; the man made hits. This is Arnold's rookie card, from 1984 Editorial Maga, a 216 card set manufactured in Valencia, Spain. It shows Arnold in his Conan the Barbarian role, and is a really fun and hard to find under the radar rookie to chase.

