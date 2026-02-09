4 Reggie Jackson Cards: 1969 to 2018 Highlights for Mr. October

They still call him "Mr. October" for his post-season clutch hits, but there's so much more to Reggie Jackson. He will always be part of the discussion of baseball and its legends. Of course, he's a member of the 500 homerun club, whose members will always be collected. If it's possible to have one game stand as a sterling example of one's career, for Jackson it would be game 6 of the 1977 World Series - his three homeruns helped lift the Yankees to the championship. Jackson's cards are highly valued by baseball collectors - there's always a market for hall of famers.

UPPER DECK HEROES AUTOGRAPH 1990 REGGIE JACKSON

1990 Reggie Jackson Upper Deck Heroes Autograph | CardLadder

If there was a card hall of fame, this one would be a member. Back in 1990, Upper Deck's management had the idea to have Jackson sign 2,500 cards to be inserted in packs of their flagship baseball product. While 2,500 sounds like a lot today, copies are surprisingly tough to find, as many collectors want this iconic card as part of their collections. When we think of autograph cards, for many collectors this is where it all began.

TOPPS HERITAGE REAL ONE AUTOGRAPH 2018 REGGIE JACKSON

2018 Reggie Jackson Topps Heritage Auto | CardLadder

In 2018, Topps included a autographed reprint copy of Jackson's 1969 rookie card as part of its Topps Heritage product. Many collectors today really enjoy having the actual rookie card signed and authenticated, but there's also something great about pulling a rookie reprint with a certified auto directly from a pack.

TOPPS 1978 REGGIE JACKSON

1978 Reggie Jackson Topps | CardLadder

Check out that swing! This is popular with collectors for a couple of reasons, one being that amazing swing captured perfectly on camera as Jackson was at the peak of his powers. Many also like the all-star badge with the red, white and blue.

TOPPS 1969 REGGIE JACKSON

1969 Reggie Jackson Topps | CardLadder

No list of great Reggie Jackson cards is complete without his rookie card from the good old days of 1969. When you combine his popularity with collectors with the production issues like centering and print defects, highly graded copies will carry a premium. A PSA 9 copy goes for tens of thousands, and a 10? A cool million.

