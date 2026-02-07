3 Future MLB HOFs With Undervalued Rookie Cards You Can Buy Now

In a market where rookie cards of young prospects are king, every sport's established legends tend to get overlooked. Collectors and investors alike are always looking at the next best thing instead of what's been tried and tested for years already.

This leads to massive price surges for younger players and a decrease in market share for veterans. Just because they're no longer in the spotlight, though, doesn't mean they aren't worth collecting anymore—especially if they already have one foot into the Hall of Fame.

Albert Pujols

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Albert Pujols's case for the MLB Hall of Fame really speaks for itself. Two World Series rings, three NL MVPs, more than 3000 hits, and more than 700 home runs. The only reason he isn't there yet is because his first year of eligibility is still a couple years away in 2028.

2001 Bowman Chrome Albert Pujols #340 BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

This 2001 Bowman Chrome rookie auto of Albert Pujols that received dual BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 grades last sold for $34,282.00. While not cheap by any means, it must be understood that Pujols is a definite lock for Cooperstown someday as someone who has already completed the sport of baseball.

In comparison, however, a 2022 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Jackson Chourio /5 rookie auto that received similar BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 grades most recently sold for $38,400.00, even more than what Pujols's RC went for.

2022 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Jackson Chourio RC Auto /5 BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 | CardLadder

Chourio is definitely a player to watch for the foreseeable future and has a bright career in front of him, but one could argue that the value of one of his most desirable rookie cards shouldn't eclipse that of an established legend like Pujols.

Max Scherzer

Oct 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer hoists the Commissioners Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. The Washington Nationals won the World Series winning four games to three. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

If a D1 prospect, someone already considered better than majority of the population, were drafted in 2008 as a starting pitcher, chances are they wouldn't reach 2025 still playing in the majors let alone starting Game 7 of the World Series. Max Scherzer is unlike most people.

Scherzer is not only one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, but ranks incredibly high on any all-time list. The Hall of Fame induction would just be a formality at this point for 'Mad Max', as in a lot of people's eyes he earned that crown many years ago.

2008 Topps Update & Highlights Max Scherzer RC PSA 10 | CardLadder / Heritage Auctions

Scherzer was a top-dollar superstar for most of his career, but the same can't be said about his sports cards. A PSA 10 copy of his 2008 Topps Update & Highlights rookie card went for only $6,300, and that's already the record for any Scherzer card on the market.

There doesn't even have to be a specific comparison for this, as many of the newest prospects in any major sport have card sales that hit the five-digit mark before they even play one professional game. Max Scherzer, from a Hobby perspective is incredibly undervalued, in every tier.

Miguel Cabrera

If someone had to compile a list of the greatest, most automatic hitters that ever picked up a bat, it would be a crime to leave Miguel Cabrera out. From his first game with the Marlins to his last with the Tigers, Miggy was always special. Loved by the stat-checkers, eye-testers, and the game of baseball.

That's why his rookie card prices make absolutely zero sense.

2000 Topps Traded Certified Autograph Miguel Cabrera RC Auto PSA 10 | CardLadder

The highest price ever paid for a PSA 10 Miguel Cabrera rookie auto was $22,784.00 in 2023, but recent sales show numbers that are significantly lower than said amount. A similar card, which received dual 10 grades from PSA, sold in March 2025 for only $12,230.50. Months later, a BGS 9.5 AUTO 10 copy went for only $5,795.00.

Cabrera's rookie card situation is exactly like those of Scherzer and Pujols, which shows that even the most valuable cards created for baseball's greatest names go under the radar these days.

