Topps Series 1 Baseball: Ultra-Rare Jerry Seinfeld Autographed Cards Announced

Topps announced today on social media that they have made "the biggest signing of the offseason," and they could be right. For the first time ever, collectors can chase pack-pulled autographs of famed comedian and known Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld.

The news comes a year after Topps announced that Larry David, a Seinfeld co-creator, would have autographs in 2025 Series 1. Seinfeld, who's namesake television series is ranked among the best ever made, was a comedian on the rise when NBC approached him with an opportunity to create a television show. Seinfeld was the show famously known as "the show about nothing." And while the original premise was comedians and how they find their comedic material, the 'show about nothing' epithet stuck.

The comedian turned down millions to forgo a tenth season because he liked the number nine. Funny enough, a baseball fan at heart, it matched up well with America's Pastime. Nine innings, nine players on the field, and nine seasons on the air.

The Larry David Market

If the Larry David market is any indication of how these cards will be priced on the open market, it will take four-figures for a someone to add it to their personal collection. A quick search on eBay for the Larry David card shows that there are currently two listed on the first page of the results. The first is numbered to just 25 and listed for $5,000. The second looks to be a base and is listed for $3,750.

If you adjust the search settings to show just cards that have sold, you'll see that the top result is for his base, which went for $3,650. While David himself is famous for Seinfeld and his own show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld is the much bigger name of the two.

Jerry Seinfeld And The New York Mets

What is most interesting about the recently released post on the Seinfeld autograph is that it seems to indicate that the card will be under the New York Mets on the checklist. If you look up the 2025 Series 1 checklist, David is in a category all by himself, card number LD-1.

It's not surprising that they would put Seinfeld with the New York Mets. Famously a huge fan of the Metropolitans, Seinfeld can be seen throwing out first pitches, or in the announcer's booth. Early episodes of his show feature Mets decor and caps around his apartment.

It will be interesting to see if his autograph appearance stops with this series. Following the 2025 Series 1 release, Larry David had autographs in other product releases, like 2025's Allen & Ginter.

This year's Series 1 product is set to release on Wednesday, February 11, with breaks all around the internet already filling up. Adding a name like Seinfeld will make the Mets leaps and bounds more desirable than before the big name was announced.

