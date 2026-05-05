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MLB Stats Reveal Potential Triple Crown Chase, One Team's Dominance

Baseball has not seen a Triple Crown since 2012. Is this the year?
Kyle Koster|
Yordan Alvarez and Ben Rice are both out to hot starts in the American League.
Yordan Alvarez and Ben Rice are both out to hot starts in the American League. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

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New York YankeesHouston Astros

It may be hard to believe about nearly a quarter of the Major League Baseball season is in the books. Some teams, like the Braves, have put themselves in excellent position. Others, like the Phillies, Mets and Red Sox, have dug enormous holes and are in varying states of panic. April numbers usually bring May regressions back to the mean but it is still worth taking a snapshot at some of the statistical leaders in both leagues because the days of saying "small sample size" are dwindling.

An interesting situation is shaping up in the American League triple crown categories as not one, but two players appear interested in contending for victory in all three disciplines. Ben Rice, who has broken out for the Yankees, leads with a .343 average and is second to his teammate, Aaron Judge, in home runs. He's also a single RBI back in that department. Astros star Yordan Alvarez is hitting .336, and has the same number of home runs and RBI.

Believe it or not, it's been 14 years since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera captured the last triple crown in baseball. It's a feat that has been accomplished 27 times in MLB history but only three times since 1957.

Meanwhile in the National League, if it wasn't readily apparent why the Braves have the best record to this point, a quick browse of that leaderboard provides some solid evidence.

Chris Sale leads all of baseball with six wins and Braves batters occupy the tops of most leaderboards. Matt Olsen is atop the home run and RBI charts with teammate Drake Baldwin hot on his heels in the latter. Baldwin, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are all in the top ten of NL average.

American League

Batting average

Player

Average

Team

Ben Rice

.343

Yankees

Shea Langeliers

.336

Athletics

Yordan Alvarez

.333

Astros

Vladimir Guerrero

.331

Blue Jays

Josh Young

.325

Rangers

Yandy Diaz

.322

Rays

Kevin McGonigle

.315

Tigers

Jeff McNeil

.314

Athletics

Christian Walker

.308

Astros

Chase DeLauter

.304

Guardians

Brandon Nimmo

.300

Rangers

Chandler Simpson

.299

Rays

Hits

Alvarez, Astros, 45; Langeliers, Athletics, 45; Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 43; McGonigle, Tigers, 41; Wilson, Athletics, 41; Clement, Blue Jays, 40; Simpson, Rays, 40; Walker, Astros, 40

Home Runs

Judge, Yankees, 14; Murakami, White Sox, 14; Alvarez, Astros, 12; Rice, Yankees, 12; Buxton, Twins, 10; Langeliers, Athletics, 10; Trout, Angels, 10; Caminero, Rays, 9; Henderson, Orioles, 9; Montgomery, White Sox, 9; Okamoto, Blue Jays, 9

RBI

Aranda, Rays, 28; Murakami, White Sox, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Judge, Yankees, 27; Rice, Yankees, 27; Soler, Angels, 26; Walker, Astros, 26; Dingler, Tigers, 25

Steals

Caballero, Yankees, 13 ;Ramirez, Guardians; Chisholm Jr, Yankees, 11; Simpson, Rays, 11;Witt Jr., Royals, 11; Arozarena, Mariners, 8; Keaschall, Twins, 7; Neto, Angels, 7

Pitching Wins

Martin, White Sox, 5-1; Schlittler, Yankees, 5-1; Williams, Guardians, 5-1

Strikeouts

Cease, Blue Jays, 56; Soriano, Angels, 54; Schlittler, Yankees, 53; Williams, Guardians, 53; Hancock, Seattle, 46; Warren, Yankees, 46; Gore, Rangers, 45; Skubal, Tigers, 45; Weathers, Yankees, 45

Saves

Baker, Rays, 9; Bednar, Yankees, 9; Erceg, Royals, 9; Domínguez, White Sox, 8; Smith, Guardians, 8; Chapman, Red Sox, 7; Helsley, Orioles, 7; Munoz, Mariners, 7

National League

Batting Average

Player

Average

Team

Ildemaro Vargas

.382

Diamondbacks

Otto Lopez

.338

Marlins

Xavier Edwards

.333

Marlins

Ozzie Albies

.331

Braves

Nick Gonzalez

.328

Pirates

Michael Harris II

.318

Braves

Troy Johnston

.318

Rockies

Luis Arraez

.316

Giants

Drake Baldwin

.313

Braves

Andy Pages

.313

Dodgers

Brandon Marsh

.309

Phillies

Jordan Walker

.308

Cardinals

Hits

Albies, Braves, 46; Baldwin, Braves, 46; Lopez, Marlins, 46; Edwards, Marlins, 43; Arraez, Giants, 42; Olson, Braves, 42; Hoerner, Cubs, 41; Pages, Dodgers, 40; Walker, Cardinals, 40

Home Runs

Olson, Braves, 12; Moniak, Rockies, 11; Schwarber, Phillies, 11; DeLaCruz, Reds, 10; Walker, Cardinals, 10; Wood, Nationals, 10; Baldwin, Braves, 9; Cruz, Pirates, 9; Goodman, Rockies, 9; Muncy, Dodgers, 9; Stewart, Reds, 9

RBI

Olson, Braves, 32; Baldwin, Braves, 30; Hicks, Marlins, 29; Stewart, Reds, 29; Burleson, Cardinals, 28; Cruz, Pirates, 28; Abrams, Nationals, 27; Hoerner, Cubs, 27; Pages, Dodgers, 27;Walker, Cardinals, 27

Stolen Bases

Nunez, Nationals, 14; Cruz, Pirates, 11; Marsee, Miami, 10; Tatis Jr., Padres, 9; DeLaCruz, Reds, 8; Acuna Jr., Braves, 7; Doyle, Rockies, 7; Griffin, Pirates, 7; Hamilton, Brewers, 7; Hoerner, Cubs, 7; Stewart, Reds, 7; Turang, Brewers, 7

Pitching Wins

Sale, Braves, 6-1

Strikeouts

Misiorowski, Brewers, 59; Luzardo, Phillies, 51; McLean, Mets, 51; Sanchez, Phillies, 50; Sale, Braves, 49; Glasnow, Dodgers, 47; Burns, Reds, 46; Ashcraft, Pirates, 45

Saves

Miller, Padres, 11; O'Brien, Cardinals, 10; Sewald, Diamondbacks, 7; Pagan, Reds, 6; Duran, Phillies, 5; Fairbanks, Marlins, 5; Iglesias, Braves, 5; Diaz, Dodgers, 4; Megill, Brewers, 4; Suarez, Braves, 4; Vodnik, Rockies, 4; Williams, Mets, 4

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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