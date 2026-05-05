MLB Stats Reveal Potential Triple Crown Chase, One Team's Dominance
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It may be hard to believe about nearly a quarter of the Major League Baseball season is in the books. Some teams, like the Braves, have put themselves in excellent position. Others, like the Phillies, Mets and Red Sox, have dug enormous holes and are in varying states of panic. April numbers usually bring May regressions back to the mean but it is still worth taking a snapshot at some of the statistical leaders in both leagues because the days of saying "small sample size" are dwindling.
An interesting situation is shaping up in the American League triple crown categories as not one, but two players appear interested in contending for victory in all three disciplines. Ben Rice, who has broken out for the Yankees, leads with a .343 average and is second to his teammate, Aaron Judge, in home runs. He's also a single RBI back in that department. Astros star Yordan Alvarez is hitting .336, and has the same number of home runs and RBI.
Believe it or not, it's been 14 years since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera captured the last triple crown in baseball. It's a feat that has been accomplished 27 times in MLB history but only three times since 1957.
Meanwhile in the National League, if it wasn't readily apparent why the Braves have the best record to this point, a quick browse of that leaderboard provides some solid evidence.
Chris Sale leads all of baseball with six wins and Braves batters occupy the tops of most leaderboards. Matt Olsen is atop the home run and RBI charts with teammate Drake Baldwin hot on his heels in the latter. Baldwin, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are all in the top ten of NL average.
American League
Batting average
Player
Average
Team
Ben Rice
.343
Yankees
Shea Langeliers
.336
Athletics
Yordan Alvarez
.333
Astros
Vladimir Guerrero
.331
Blue Jays
Josh Young
.325
Rangers
Yandy Diaz
.322
Rays
Kevin McGonigle
.315
Tigers
Jeff McNeil
.314
Athletics
Christian Walker
.308
Astros
Chase DeLauter
.304
Guardians
Brandon Nimmo
.300
Rangers
Chandler Simpson
.299
Rays
Hits
Alvarez, Astros, 45; Langeliers, Athletics, 45; Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 43; McGonigle, Tigers, 41; Wilson, Athletics, 41; Clement, Blue Jays, 40; Simpson, Rays, 40; Walker, Astros, 40
Home Runs
Judge, Yankees, 14; Murakami, White Sox, 14; Alvarez, Astros, 12; Rice, Yankees, 12; Buxton, Twins, 10; Langeliers, Athletics, 10; Trout, Angels, 10; Caminero, Rays, 9; Henderson, Orioles, 9; Montgomery, White Sox, 9; Okamoto, Blue Jays, 9
RBI
Aranda, Rays, 28; Murakami, White Sox, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Judge, Yankees, 27; Rice, Yankees, 27; Soler, Angels, 26; Walker, Astros, 26; Dingler, Tigers, 25
Steals
Caballero, Yankees, 13 ;Ramirez, Guardians; Chisholm Jr, Yankees, 11; Simpson, Rays, 11;Witt Jr., Royals, 11; Arozarena, Mariners, 8; Keaschall, Twins, 7; Neto, Angels, 7
Pitching Wins
Martin, White Sox, 5-1; Schlittler, Yankees, 5-1; Williams, Guardians, 5-1
Strikeouts
Cease, Blue Jays, 56; Soriano, Angels, 54; Schlittler, Yankees, 53; Williams, Guardians, 53; Hancock, Seattle, 46; Warren, Yankees, 46; Gore, Rangers, 45; Skubal, Tigers, 45; Weathers, Yankees, 45
Saves
Baker, Rays, 9; Bednar, Yankees, 9; Erceg, Royals, 9; Domínguez, White Sox, 8; Smith, Guardians, 8; Chapman, Red Sox, 7; Helsley, Orioles, 7; Munoz, Mariners, 7
National League
Batting Average
Player
Average
Team
Ildemaro Vargas
.382
Diamondbacks
Otto Lopez
.338
Marlins
Xavier Edwards
.333
Marlins
Ozzie Albies
.331
Braves
Nick Gonzalez
.328
Pirates
Michael Harris II
.318
Braves
Troy Johnston
.318
Rockies
Luis Arraez
.316
Giants
Drake Baldwin
.313
Braves
Andy Pages
.313
Dodgers
Brandon Marsh
.309
Phillies
Jordan Walker
.308
Cardinals
Hits
Albies, Braves, 46; Baldwin, Braves, 46; Lopez, Marlins, 46; Edwards, Marlins, 43; Arraez, Giants, 42; Olson, Braves, 42; Hoerner, Cubs, 41; Pages, Dodgers, 40; Walker, Cardinals, 40
Home Runs
Olson, Braves, 12; Moniak, Rockies, 11; Schwarber, Phillies, 11; DeLaCruz, Reds, 10; Walker, Cardinals, 10; Wood, Nationals, 10; Baldwin, Braves, 9; Cruz, Pirates, 9; Goodman, Rockies, 9; Muncy, Dodgers, 9; Stewart, Reds, 9
RBI
Olson, Braves, 32; Baldwin, Braves, 30; Hicks, Marlins, 29; Stewart, Reds, 29; Burleson, Cardinals, 28; Cruz, Pirates, 28; Abrams, Nationals, 27; Hoerner, Cubs, 27; Pages, Dodgers, 27;Walker, Cardinals, 27
Stolen Bases
Nunez, Nationals, 14; Cruz, Pirates, 11; Marsee, Miami, 10; Tatis Jr., Padres, 9; DeLaCruz, Reds, 8; Acuna Jr., Braves, 7; Doyle, Rockies, 7; Griffin, Pirates, 7; Hamilton, Brewers, 7; Hoerner, Cubs, 7; Stewart, Reds, 7; Turang, Brewers, 7
Pitching Wins
Sale, Braves, 6-1
Strikeouts
Misiorowski, Brewers, 59; Luzardo, Phillies, 51; McLean, Mets, 51; Sanchez, Phillies, 50; Sale, Braves, 49; Glasnow, Dodgers, 47; Burns, Reds, 46; Ashcraft, Pirates, 45
Saves
Miller, Padres, 11; O'Brien, Cardinals, 10; Sewald, Diamondbacks, 7; Pagan, Reds, 6; Duran, Phillies, 5; Fairbanks, Marlins, 5; Iglesias, Braves, 5; Diaz, Dodgers, 4; Megill, Brewers, 4; Suarez, Braves, 4; Vodnik, Rockies, 4; Williams, Mets, 4
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster