MLB Stats Reveal Potential Triple Crown Chase, One Team's Dominance

It may be hard to believe about nearly a quarter of the Major League Baseball season is in the books. Some teams, like the Braves, have put themselves in excellent position. Others, like the Phillies, Mets and Red Sox, have dug enormous holes and are in varying states of panic. April numbers usually bring May regressions back to the mean but it is still worth taking a snapshot at some of the statistical leaders in both leagues because the days of saying "small sample size" are dwindling.

An interesting situation is shaping up in the American League triple crown categories as not one, but two players appear interested in contending for victory in all three disciplines. Ben Rice, who has broken out for the Yankees, leads with a .343 average and is second to his teammate, Aaron Judge, in home runs. He's also a single RBI back in that department. Astros star Yordan Alvarez is hitting .336, and has the same number of home runs and RBI.

Believe it or not, it's been 14 years since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera captured the last triple crown in baseball. It's a feat that has been accomplished 27 times in MLB history but only three times since 1957.

Meanwhile in the National League, if it wasn't readily apparent why the Braves have the best record to this point, a quick browse of that leaderboard provides some solid evidence.

Chris Sale leads all of baseball with six wins and Braves batters occupy the tops of most leaderboards. Matt Olsen is atop the home run and RBI charts with teammate Drake Baldwin hot on his heels in the latter. Baldwin, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II are all in the top ten of NL average.

American League

Batting average

Player Average Team Ben Rice .343 Yankees Shea Langeliers .336 Athletics Yordan Alvarez .333 Astros Vladimir Guerrero .331 Blue Jays Josh Young .325 Rangers Yandy Diaz .322 Rays Kevin McGonigle .315 Tigers Jeff McNeil .314 Athletics Christian Walker .308 Astros Chase DeLauter .304 Guardians Brandon Nimmo .300 Rangers Chandler Simpson .299 Rays

Hits

Alvarez, Astros, 45; Langeliers, Athletics, 45; Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 43; McGonigle, Tigers, 41; Wilson, Athletics, 41; Clement, Blue Jays, 40; Simpson, Rays, 40; Walker, Astros, 40

Home Runs

Judge, Yankees, 14; Murakami, White Sox, 14; Alvarez, Astros, 12; Rice, Yankees, 12; Buxton, Twins, 10; Langeliers, Athletics, 10; Trout, Angels, 10; Caminero, Rays, 9; Henderson, Orioles, 9; Montgomery, White Sox, 9; Okamoto, Blue Jays, 9

RBI

Aranda, Rays, 28; Murakami, White Sox, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Judge, Yankees, 27; Rice, Yankees, 27; Soler, Angels, 26; Walker, Astros, 26; Dingler, Tigers, 25

Steals

Caballero, Yankees, 13 ;Ramirez, Guardians; Chisholm Jr, Yankees, 11; Simpson, Rays, 11;Witt Jr., Royals, 11; Arozarena, Mariners, 8; Keaschall, Twins, 7; Neto, Angels, 7

Pitching Wins

Martin, White Sox, 5-1; Schlittler, Yankees, 5-1; Williams, Guardians, 5-1

Strikeouts

Cease, Blue Jays, 56; Soriano, Angels, 54; Schlittler, Yankees, 53; Williams, Guardians, 53; Hancock, Seattle, 46; Warren, Yankees, 46; Gore, Rangers, 45; Skubal, Tigers, 45; Weathers, Yankees, 45

Saves

Baker, Rays, 9; Bednar, Yankees, 9; Erceg, Royals, 9; Domínguez, White Sox, 8; Smith, Guardians, 8; Chapman, Red Sox, 7; Helsley, Orioles, 7; Munoz, Mariners, 7

National League

Batting Average

Player Average Team Ildemaro Vargas .382 Diamondbacks Otto Lopez .338 Marlins Xavier Edwards .333 Marlins Ozzie Albies .331 Braves Nick Gonzalez .328 Pirates Michael Harris II .318 Braves Troy Johnston .318 Rockies Luis Arraez .316 Giants Drake Baldwin .313 Braves Andy Pages .313 Dodgers Brandon Marsh .309 Phillies Jordan Walker .308 Cardinals

Hits

Albies, Braves, 46; Baldwin, Braves, 46; Lopez, Marlins, 46; Edwards, Marlins, 43; Arraez, Giants, 42; Olson, Braves, 42; Hoerner, Cubs, 41; Pages, Dodgers, 40; Walker, Cardinals, 40

Home Runs

Olson, Braves, 12; Moniak, Rockies, 11; Schwarber, Phillies, 11; DeLaCruz, Reds, 10; Walker, Cardinals, 10; Wood, Nationals, 10; Baldwin, Braves, 9; Cruz, Pirates, 9; Goodman, Rockies, 9; Muncy, Dodgers, 9; Stewart, Reds, 9

RBI

Olson, Braves, 32; Baldwin, Braves, 30; Hicks, Marlins, 29; Stewart, Reds, 29; Burleson, Cardinals, 28; Cruz, Pirates, 28; Abrams, Nationals, 27; Hoerner, Cubs, 27; Pages, Dodgers, 27;Walker, Cardinals, 27

Stolen Bases

Nunez, Nationals, 14; Cruz, Pirates, 11; Marsee, Miami, 10; Tatis Jr., Padres, 9; DeLaCruz, Reds, 8; Acuna Jr., Braves, 7; Doyle, Rockies, 7; Griffin, Pirates, 7; Hamilton, Brewers, 7; Hoerner, Cubs, 7; Stewart, Reds, 7; Turang, Brewers, 7

Pitching Wins

Sale, Braves, 6-1

Strikeouts

Misiorowski, Brewers, 59; Luzardo, Phillies, 51; McLean, Mets, 51; Sanchez, Phillies, 50; Sale, Braves, 49; Glasnow, Dodgers, 47; Burns, Reds, 46; Ashcraft, Pirates, 45

Saves

Miller, Padres, 11; O'Brien, Cardinals, 10; Sewald, Diamondbacks, 7; Pagan, Reds, 6; Duran, Phillies, 5; Fairbanks, Marlins, 5; Iglesias, Braves, 5; Diaz, Dodgers, 4; Megill, Brewers, 4; Suarez, Braves, 4; Vodnik, Rockies, 4; Williams, Mets, 4

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