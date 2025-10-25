Three Arizona Fall League stars and their cards for great buys

While the end of the baseball season gets closer and closer as the World Series has kicked off, the Arizona Fall League is in full swing.

Throughout the month-and-a-half-long season filled with some of the best prospects in baseball, several notable names have risen their card markets with strong play. All of the card sales info is according to Card Ladder data.

Kevin McGonigle, Tigers INF

2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospect Autograph Superfractor 1/1 Kevin McGonigle | Topps

Arguably one of the top prospects in all of the Arizona Fall League, McGonigle entered the league with real buzz that the Tigers' infield prospect could be in the mix for a chance at Detroit's Opening Day roster in 2026.

McGonigle has lived up to the expectations so far, hitting .378 with an 1.149 OPS across his first 10 games with two home runs and nine runs batted in. His 1st Bowman market from this year's May release of Bowman has been on the higher end as a notable prospect in the sport.

As of Saturday, the most recent base 1st Bowman autograph of McGonigle sold on October 24 for $182 while a PSA 10 version of the same kind of card sold for $515. Even once the Arizona Fall League concludes, expect McGonigle's market to remain high as the hype around him gets louder come spring training in February.

Esmerlyn Valdez, Pirates OF

Esmerlyn Valdez 1st Bowman Autograph /299 PSA 9 | Card Ladde

No one has risen their stock more in the Arizona Fall League than the Pirates outfielder. While slugging eight home runs through his first 11 games and sporting a 2.053 OPS, his 1st Bowman market has skyrocketed to new levels.

At season's end in late-September, collectors could have bought a base 1st Bowman autograph of Valdez for as low as $23.50 with a purple refractor numbered to 250 selling for just over $50. After a torrid start to the AFL, the same base cards have almost tripled in price, selling between $60-85 across the last two weeks. Over the course of the run, the most expensive 1st Bowman autograph sold was a gold lava refractor numbered to 50 in a PSA 10, selling for $485 on October 16.

Esmerlyn Valdez unloads his EIGHTH AFL homer 💪



The @YoungBucsPIT prospect is slashing .545/.718/1.682 through nine AFL games 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kyqas6QXkY — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 22, 2025

Entering the AFL, Valdez appeared to have an outside path toward making the Pirates Opening Day roster and could have been on track to debut next summer. After this hot streak, the conversation may turn more toward whether Valdez is ready for the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Luis Perales, Red Sox P

Luis Perales 1st Bowman Autograph /25 PSA 10 | Card Ladde

Perales seemed on track toward a breakout year on the mound in early 2024 before tearing his UCL and requiring Tommy John surgery last summer. After a 15-month recovery, Perales tossed a handful of innings at the end of the regular season before taking a trip to Arizona for the fall league.

While his overall statistics have not wowed fans (6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings, seven walks) his velocity and metrics on his pitches have looked as pristine as they did before his injury last year. The more he has taken the mound, the more excited collectors of his cards have appeared to be. Since returning to the mound, a 2023 Bowman Chrome 1st Bowman orange shimmer autograph in a PSA 10 sold on October 16 for $600 with a purple refractor numbered to 250 selling for $125.

Red Sox pitching prospect Luis Perales touched 101 mph in his AFL start on Tuesday, just his fourth appearance in game action since Tommy John surgery in June 2024.@jimcallisMLB on the dynamic RHP and the rest of Boston's Fall League crop: https://t.co/ZZdE9CeXv0 pic.twitter.com/fW9uamsRfa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 9, 2025

While he will need time to shake off the rust, Perales could be considered a player with plenty of room to grow and become a young star for the Red Sox in 2026.

