The Definitive list of best LeBron James Panini Color Blast Cards

LeBron James was drafted 1st overall in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has had a legendary career, winning the league MVP four times as well as the NBA Finals. He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. Panini's Color Blast insert is one of their biggest chase cards. Pair that with a legendary player and the result is a very sought after card.

Fanatics Collect

The Color Blast Duals from 2024 Prizm Black with Stephen Curry and LeBron James sold for $28,200 on Oct. 26th, 2025. This card was graded a ten by PSA. Curry and James met in the Finals four consecutive times. The Warriors won the first matchup but Cleveland responded by winning the next one in 2016. The Warriors would get the last laugh by winning the next two.

Fanatics Collect

The 2019-20 Prizm Spectra was graded a ten by BGS sold for $22,500 on Dec. 22nd, 2021. This was LeBron's second year with the Lakers.

PSA

The 2020 Spectra, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $14,899 on Sep. 6th, 2021. The Lakers would go on and win The Finals in a shortened covid season in 2020.

PSA

The 2024 Prizm Black sold for $14,000 on Oct. 21st, 2025. LeBron is doing his signature chalk toss in this Color Blast. He would play for Cleveland twice in his career, his second stint there he would bring home a championship to his home state in 2016.

PSA

The 2023 Panini National Gold Pack 1/1 sold for $12,600 on Mar. 6th, 2025. The National Sports Collectors Convention has special packs that they release from Panini.

Cardladder

The 2024 Panini Prizm Black Color Blast with Luka Doncic sold for $12,000 on Oct. 12th, 2025. Luka joined the Lakers in the middle of last season in an unexpected blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Cardladder

The 2023 Panini Spectra graded a ten by PSA sold for $9,600 on Apr 3rd, 2025. One of the few vertical Color Blasts has LeBron in a Lakers uniform.

PSA

The 2024 Panini Prizm Black graded a ten by PSA sold for $9,000 on Oct. 23rd, 2025. LeBron took his talents to South Beach and joined Dwayne Wade and the Heat. They won back to back championships in 2012 and 2013 before he went back to Cleveland.

Cardladder

THe 2024 Panini Prizm Black Color Blast with Kyrie Irving sold for $7,600 on Oct. 7th, 2025. When LeBron went back to Cleveland he teamed up with Kyrie Irving.

Cardladder

The 2024 Panini Prizm Black Color Blast with Carmelo Anthony sold for $6,200 on Oct. 17th, 2025. He never played with Anthony, except on all star teams. They were both drafted in 2003, Carmelo was drafted 3rd overall by the Denver Nuggets. He was coming off a national championship at Syracuse.

