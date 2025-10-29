Michael Jordan cards outperform stocks, Lebron, and Kobe

Yes, you read that correctly. As crazy as it sounds, the Michael Jordan sports card market has beaten the S&P 500, gold, and almost every other major market out there. According to data from Card Ladder, a popular platform for tracking trading card values, Jordan’s card index has gone up nearly 2,700% since 2004. What started as a simple hobby has turned into one of the strongest markets around, and the excitement doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon.

https://app.cardladder.com/players/Michael%20Jordan

The sports card market had a huge boost in 2020 when COVID hit, pushing prices higher than anyone had ever seen. Those prices seemed unsustainable, and things peaked between 2021 and 2022 before the market corrected itself over the next couple of years, as to be expected. Since then, however, the hobby has bounced back, with prices continuing to rise through 2024 and 2025. The Michael Jordan market in particular, along with a few other players and sets, has led the way, continuing to hit new all-time highs that passed the levels seen even during the 2020 boom. Just look at the Michael Jordan card below that recently sold for $138,000 at auction, up nearly $80,000 from its last sale just two years ago.

https://www.fanaticscollect.com/premier/7752c400-a3a9-11f0-acf4-0aa4fe548e97

While it’s true that most big-name athletes have seen their card values rise, Michael Jordan has set himself apart from most others. The chart below comparing him to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant makes that clear. Both LeBron and Kobe have seen strong growth lately, but much of it comes from recovering after the big COVID spike. Jordan’s market, on the other hand, has already moved far past that point, reaching new highs that few others can match.

https://app.cardladder.com/compare

Now some are confident that another sports card market correction is coming, however it's important to note that even if we do see some kind of correction, the hobby still looks to be in great shape. New investments and innovations continue to flow in, athletes are more involved than ever, and card shows across the globe are breaking attendance records. Corrections are a natural and healthy part of any market, and all signs point toward a strong and promising future for the hobby.

