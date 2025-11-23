Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rookie Card sets record with sale

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie MLB Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $173,989 via Alt Auctions, marking the most expensive sale of a Yamamoto card all-time. This sale comes after Yamamoto won back-to-back World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was the second Japanese-born player to be named World Series MVP.

Topps Dynasty is a premier product that holds just one on-card patch autograph card sequentially numbered to 10 or less, fetching a price of roughly $2,600 per box for the 2024 release.

Across three games (17.2 innings) pitched in the 2025 World Series, Yamamoto posted a 1.02 ERA, with 15 strikeouts, while walking just two batters. Yamamoto's efforts in the World Series was a key factor of the Dodgers success, as the bullpen battles between Los Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays left both teams having to get creative out of the bullpen.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2024 Topps Inception Rookie MLB Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10/10 | Fanatics Premier

Yamamoto's Topps Dynasty sale was record-breaking. The next closest card, selling earlier, was Yamamoto's 2024 Topps Inception Rookie MLB Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10/10, sold for $72,000. Most notably, the Yamamoto Inception 1/1 was pulled by NBA superstar, Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns documented pulling the 1/1 on his collecting Instagram, bigbodegascards.

In the span of a week, two Yamamoto cards surpassed the previous highest sale, which took place in December 2024. Coming off of back-to-back World Series titles, and a World Series MVP, Yamamoto's market has never been hotter.

