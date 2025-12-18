5 Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant cards to buy under $500 right now

One of the biggest hobby stories of the year was the sale of the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual autograph card that sold for $12.9M this summer. The now iconic card brought a ton of new eyes and interest to the collectibles space, not only for the monster sale, but also because one of the buyers was famed Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary.

While it's exciting to see these types of sales and gawk at the 8-figure valuations, there’s still plenty of great and affordable cards for the rest of us, featuring these two basketball legends. Below we’ve highlighted five of our favorites, any of which can be acquired for around $500 or less.

1998 Fleer Tradition Kobe Bryant #1

A PSA 10 1998 Fleer Tradition Kobe Bryant #1 (Michael Jordan Cameo) | Card Ladder

This first one is not a true MJ and Kobe card, but rather a base Kobe card that’s also a Jordan cameo card. Since its not a true double player by name, only by image, this card is still very affordable with ungraded copies selling for under $20. At the higher end of the graded scale, PSA 9s typically sell for $60-$75, while a perfect 10 will set you back around $400.

1998 UD Hardcourt Holding Court Red #J13 (/2300)

1998 Upper Deck Holding Court - Red #J13 featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan | Card Ladder

Next up, we have a true Jordan and Kobe card, although both players are shown separately on the front and back. The red variant, like the one above, is serial numbered to 2,300 and PSA 10s are pricey, but once you drop down to 9s or below, you can add one of these to your collection for around $500. Ungraded copies sell for around $200.

This card also has a Bronze parallel numbered to just 230, but those come up for auction less frequently. The last copy like this that sold at auction was a BGS 9 that went for $700 in August, 2025.

The Holding Court insert features many other great players paired up with Michael Jordan, including Tim Duncan, Charles Barkley, and Allen Iverson.

1998 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Living Legends #147

1998 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Living Legends #147 | Card Ladder

The above 1998 Michael Jordan Living Legends card (#147) highlights Jordan's accomplishments against the LA Lakers and shows him playing suffocating defense on Kobe Bryant. While the image features Kobe, the back of the card highlights Jordan's performance against the Lakers more broadly, including his dominant performance in the 1991 Championship, helping the Bulls secure their first title in the 5-game series.

Ungraded copies of this card sell for between $150-$200. Recent PSA 9 sales tend to hover around $500, and a perfect 10 has climbed as high as $4,000.

1998 Topps Finest Mystery Finest #M1

1998-99 Topps Finest Mystery Finest featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant #M1 (non-refractor) | Card Ladder

The above Mystery Finest comes in both a normal and a refractor parallel, but the affordable one is the non-refractor. Like the Holding Court card earlier, this one also features Jordan on one side and Kobe on the other, although this time it's Jordan on the front being guarded by Sam Cassell.

Ungraded copies of this card generally sell for around $400-$500, but these cards are climbing fast. A PSA 8 sold in February 2025 for $336 but the two most recent sales have closed at $845 and $955.

2003 Upper Deck All-Star Weekend Authentics Dual #AS-KB/MJ

An ungraded 2003 Upper Deck All-Star Weekend Authentics Dual Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan card | Card ladder

The above ungraded double relic card is the only card of its kind featuring these two basketball legends with warm-up patches for under $300. Ungraded copies of this card typically sell for around $300, although the one sale so far this December went for $175. This card has a lower price point than expected because it's from Jordan's final year in the NBA when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.

With the sports card market still climbing higher, affordable Jordan and Kobe cards are some of the safest and most exciting cards to chase . Now may be the perfect time to add one or two of these cards while you still can.

