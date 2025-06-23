SI

SGA Becomes Just Fourth NBA Player to Sweep Season, Finals MVPs, Scoring Title

He joins Michael Jordan and two other basketball legends with the accomplishment.

Dan Lyons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal by adding the NBA Finals MVP to his regular season MVP and scoring titles in 2025.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Michael Jordan. Shaquille O'Neal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Just four players have swept the NBA's regular season MVP, scoring title and Finals MVP awards in the same year. Gilgeous-Alexander entered a truly exclusive club on Sunday evening, capturing the Finals MVP award after scoring 29 points and dishing out 12 assists in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 103–91 win in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver mentioned the impressive accomplishment as he awarded SGA with the latest accolade, noting it is the first time that any player has done it in 25 years, when O'Neal did so with the Los Angeles Lakers to end the 1999–2000 season.

With 84 total wins across the regular and postseason, the Thunder entered Jordan-era Chicago Bulls territory with their top-to-bottom dominance in '24–25. Now, SGA has put himself in the history books with Jordan, who is the only player to notch this impressive feat multiple times, sweeping the three awards in 1991, '92, '96 and '98.

Abdul-Jabbar was the first player to pull it off, doing so for the Milwaukee Bucks in '71. Given how rare this particular accomplishment has been over the years, and the various forces that make it difficult for a player to repeat as MVP and scoring champion, and for teams to win multiple championships, it wouldn't be a shock if basketball has to wait another few decades for a player to reach this peak again.

