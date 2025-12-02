2025 Paul Skenes Cards - Top Sales for phenom's second season

Paul Skenes was drafted number one overall in the 2023 baseball amateur draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched for the LSU Tigers in college and is already stacking up the MLB awards. The biggest question is if the Pirates can afford to keep him or will they trade him.

Skenes won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year award in 2024, just a year after being drafted. The following year in 2025, he won the NL CY Young award. Here is a look at his top sales for his second year of cards.

RELATED: World Baseball Classic stars and their top cards

2025 Topps Diamond Icons Paul Skenes Nike Patch Auto 1/1

Paul Skenes Topps Diamond Icons 2025 | Cardladder

Topps Diamond Icons doesn't disappoint. This Skenes 1/1 with most of the Nike Swoosh and an on card auto sold on Nov. 14th, 2025 for $10,099.

2025 Bowman Hobby Stars Autograph Superfractor Paul Skenes PSA 10

Treasure Trove Paul Skenes 2025 Bowman Chrome | PSA

Bowman Chrome inserts have made a splash in 2025 with the Garbage Pail Kids and the In Actions, but the hobby stars insert might be one of the cooler ones to collect. The Superfractor auto sold on Jul. 24th, 2025 for $8,734.

2025 Topps Autographs Foilfractor Paul Skenes PSA 8.5

2025 Topps Paul Skenes Foilfractor Auto | PSA

Topps series one has always been a product that all collectors get involved in. The gold cup, Superfractor, auto of Skenes sold for $5,429 on Apr. 26th, 2025.

RELATED: Most expensive Topps Triple Threads cards

2025 Topps Chrome 35th Anniversary Paul Skenes Gold Cup Superfractor

2025 Paul Skenes Topps Chrome 35th Anniversary Super | Cardladder

Topps Chrome is one of the biggest products of the year for baseball. The 35th Chrome Anniversary Superfractor sold for $5,250 on Aug. 13th, 2025.

2025 Topps Tribute Black Paul Skenes Auto 1/1 PSA 10

2025 Topps Tribute Paul Skenes Auto 1/1 | PSA

Topps Tribute is a product that is quality over quantity. Each box does not contain a lot of cards but has the hits in it. The 1/1 auto of Skenes, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $4,560 on Jun. 15th, 2025.

2025 Topps Heritage Paul Skenes Real One Auto Red Ink /76 PSA 10

2025 Topps Heritage Paul Skenes | PSA

Topps Heritage is known for an old school look. The red ink auto of Skenes sold for $4,500 on Nov. 10th, 2025.

RELATED: Historic Topps Cosmic Chrome sales of Ohtani, Skenes and more

2025 Topps x Bob Ross Joy of Baseball Paul Skenes Auto Red /5

2025 Joy of Baseball /5 Paul Skenes Auto | Cardladder

Topps teamed up with the Bob Ross Estate and created the Joy of Baseball set. 2025 was the second year of this set and the Paul Skenes /5 auto sold for $4,000 on Sep. 14th, 2025.

2025 Topps Archives Signature Series Paul Skenes 2/2

2025 Topps Archives /2 Auto Paul Skenes | Cardladder

Topps Archives is a set that is all autos. Each box contains one autograph card and the Bowman Chrome Archives Skenes auto sold for $3,900 on Sep. 12th, 2025.

2025 Topps Chrome Shadow Etch Superfractor Paul Skenes BGS 8

2025 1/1 Shadow Etch Paul Skenes BGS 8 | Cardladder

One of the toughest inserts to hit in Topps Chrome is the Shadow Etch card. The Superfractor of Skenes sold for $3,876 on Oct. 30th, 2025.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: