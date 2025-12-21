Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Dual Logoman Sells For Millions

One of the most expensive Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant cards ever just sold at Heritage Auctions.

Ending on December 19th, 2025 the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant 1/1 Logoman sold for $3,172,000.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Exquisite 1/1 | Cardladder - Heritage Auctions

Per Cardladder.com, this is the 3rd highest publicly sold basketball card for Michael Jordan, and the second highest sold card for Kobe Bryant.

When Upper Deck came out with the Exquisite brand in 2003, it was nothing any collector has ever seen. The groundbreaking set featured only 78 cards, and were all numbered to 225 or less. When Exquisite debuted, packs were going for $500, making most collectors only dream of ripping a pack open.

Above and beyond the exclusivity of trying to purchase these packs, and the guaranteed patch autograph in ever pack, the timing of this product couldn't have been any better. One of the greatest rookie classes of all-time was part of this set. Chances of pulling Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony was putting collectors in a frenzy.

Over the years, some of the most expensive basketball cards have come out of this product. Back in August of this year, Cardladder confirmed a Lebron James Exquisite Rookie Patch Auto /23 sell for $4,250,000.

Lebron James Exquisite Collection | Cardladder - Private Sale

Examples like above, only solidify why this Jordan and Bryant dual logoman justified going over $3 million dollars. Even if it only graded a PSA 6, this 1/1 is going down in history as one of the greatest cards of all time. The logoman's on the front of the card are also game worn, bringing the collector that much closer to the player.

So much history on this card. Two legends, two rivals, two players who had the upmost respect of each other. They played the game for themselves, their teammates, and for the next generation.

