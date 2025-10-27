5 Willie Mays Cards to Own on a Budget

Mickey Mantle may be the godfather of vintage sports cards, but Willie Mays is the godfather of 5-tool players.

Ironically, while Willie Mays cards are not cheap, they tend to not compare to some greats like Mantle. Mays outproduced Mantle in almost every offensive and defensive statistic, and yet he doesn't get the same amount of respect in the hobby.

Willie Mays vs Mickey Mantle | https://stathead.com/baseball/vs/mickey-mantle-vs-willie-mays

Today we will dive into Willie Mays, highlighting his storybook career and going over some must-have cards for those on a budget. Each card will carry a max dollar amount of $500.

Willie Mays made baseball look easy. The 24x All-Star would run around the bases and the field, making plays look effortlessly. Possibly the greatest defensive centerfielder of all-time, Mays would win 12 Gold Glove awards in a row. Stealing bases, he would lead the league 4 times, on his way to 339 for his career. When up to bat, Mays had the abilities to hit for power and average. A career .301 hitter, Mays would slug his way to 660 career home runs. He would drive in over 1,900 Runs, and score over 2,000. Making every season count, Mays would finish in the Top 10 in MVP voting 12 times, taking home the award twice. A member of the 3,000 hit club, Mays is easily a Top 10 player of all-time.

In no particular order, here are 5 graded cards to own under $500.

1956 Topps #130 Gray Back

One of the most popular vintage sets ever, the 1956 Topps is a must have card for Mays. The horizontal view, the action shot, and still shot, really makes this card pop.

Willie Mays PSA 4 | https://ebay.us/m/uzqJvS

A typical PSA 4 of this card can run between $400-$500. With variables like centering, creases and etc., can make this card fluctuate in price.

1955 Topps #194

Sticking with the horizontal cards, I would go 1 year early and drop 1 grade. This cards comes with a ton of color, 2 pictures, and 1 big smile. Can't go wrong with any young Willie Mays cards.

1955 Willie Mays | eBay - vintagecardfan33

This card in a PSA 3 still displays really well. If you can get this card for around $400, you are doing really well.

1957 Topps #10

In 1957, Mays led the league in triples, home runs, stolen bases, all while batting .333. This is a basic set, simple colors, and the popular white border. This card is great as it shows Mays showing off his batting stance.

Willie Mays 1957 | https://ebay.us/m/TK3xlt

Per Gemrate, with almost 1,100 graded cards being a PSA 5, this card is not only popular, but somewhat attainable. Expect to pay in the ballpark of high $300's to low $400's for this beautiful card.

1954 Topps #90

Considered one of the greatest Topps sets of all-time, I would want to grab the Mays, even in a low grade. With each card presenting themselves in the vibrant colored background, this set was a game changer when it first released. With only 3 white borders, and two player picture shots, this set is a must have for any vintage collector.

1954 Willie Mays | https://ebay.us/m/Kay1H0

A clean looking PSA 2 can cost you around $300-$400.

1965 Topps #250

Willie Mays put together one of his finest years professionally, hitting .317 and crushing 52 home runs. He would take home his second MVP award, and 9th Gold Glove award in a row. This set just explodes in multiple vibrant colors, and is again a favorite among collectors.

1965 Willie Mays | https://ebay.us/m/LzbClH

A PSA 7 is an excellent choice for a card that is 60 years old. Clean corners, a nice border, and stunning colors, this card should run you about $400.

