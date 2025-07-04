Most Essential Tom Brady Rookie Cards On A Budget
Tom Brady's journey from the college ranks to the pros is truely a Cinderalla story. The man who was a 6th round pick, turned starter, eventually became the greatest football player the NFL has ever seen.
Being unknown and such a late draft pick, there wasn't many Tom Brady cards produced. In fact, per multiple resources there are only 44 different rookie cards of Brady. A large chunk of those rookie cards are of his college days with the Michigan Wolverines. Tom Brady cards can put you back thousands of dollars, even hundreds of thousands if you are going after his Championship Ticket RC autograph.
Today however, we will uncover a few Tom Brady rookie cards that can be had on a budget. In fact, we will dive into 5 cards under $100.
1. 2000 Pacific Aurora Tom Brady #84
This budget friendly horizontal RC hits all the categories when still wanting to stay under $100. While its not a Patriots jersey, the red, white, and blue colors help your mind drift in that direction. This card also still shows an action shot of Brady, with the picture in picture option in the right hand corner. This card can be found ungraded for around $60-$75.
2. 2000 Skybox Impact Tom Brady #27
This beautiful card has Brady sitting in the pocket while with the Wolverines. I personally appreciate this card because its a full body shot of Brady, and you can see him scanning the field looking for an open target. The white fading into the blue background is a nice touch. This card can be won for around $75.
3. 2000 Fleer Tradition Tom Brady #352
This card seems to have a love/hate relationship with a lot of collectors. The biggest upside to this budget friendly RC, is that it shows Brady in the Patriots uniform. The downside to this card, is that it also has fellow rookie Dave Stachelski. Stachelski only recorded 1 career catch, and was out of the league after the 2001 season. However, to be able to get this card in the $50-$75 range, its a win for a Brady collector on a budget.
4 . 2000 Skybox Dominion Tom Brady #234
Another dual rookie card, but another opportunity for a Brady rookie. This card is exceptional in the sense that its a horizontal with Brady slinging a throw down the field for the Wolverines. Beautiful coloring, and a great action shot of Brady, this is a wonderful card to own for around $50.
5. 2000 Crown Royale Rookie Royalty Tom Brady #2
Being the greatest of all time, its fitting to see him on a Royalty card. This card again shows beautifully with the vibrant colors. With Brady in the center, and the rays of the clouds surrounding the G.O.A.T, this is a great card to be had in the $50-$75 range.