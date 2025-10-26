Yoshinobu Yamamoto matches Dodgers history, earns Topps NOW card

The past two seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the dominant force in the MLB, and pitching has been a large part of that. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been a key contributor so far this postseason, and in his last two starts, he has pitched two complete games, a feat that has not happened in Dodgers history since Orel Hershiser was pitching for the club. Both now grace the image of the latest Topps NOW card, commemorating both feats.

RELATED: Topps "Redemption Card" Recalls Craziest Inning in Dodgers-Phillies Postseason History

The Card/Parallels

The card features Hershiser on the left and Yamamoto on the right, both in an action shot, ready to deliver a pitch on the mound. The card keeps with the Topps NOW design of the year, with their names and accomplishments on the bottom of the card, with the team logo and date in the bottom right. A distinguishing feature of this card is the World Series logo in the top right - this appears on all of the Topps NOW releases that happen within the series. On top of the base card, parallels can be found by collectors who place orders, and they will be randomly inserted. The parallels up for grabs include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1).

Orel Hershiser/Yoshinobu Yamamoto Topps NOW Card | Topps NOW

RELATED: Vintage On-Card Autographs are the Ultimate Investment in the Sports Card Hobby

Autographed Versions

Autographed versions of the card will also exist, and like the parallels, will be randomly inserted into orders placed by collectors. A grand total of 6 dual autographed cards will exist, with both Hershiser and Yamamoto signing the card. There will be a version that is numbered to 5, and there will also be a 1/1. For Los Angeles Dodgers fans, this is a card that not only captures Dodgers history, but puts two of the great postseason pitchers the team has had on one card. With two autographs on top of it, the card certainly has some charm.

Orel Hershiser/Yoshinobu Yamamoto Topps NOW Dual Autograph Card | Topps NOW

As the World Series continues to play out, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is matching Dodgers history. By pitching his second straight complete game of the postseason, he is the subject of the latest Topps NOW card along side Orel Hershiser. With parallels and autographs to chase on top of the normal base card, Dodger fans may want to get their hands on the card, as it will only be available for a limited time.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: