3 Key Points from PSA Data on 2025 Topps Chrome Football Cards

With every new release, collectors send their hits, big or small, in for grading. The tale is as old as time. With all the data PSA and Collectors have, they occasionally release insights to the general public about what they are seeing.

One of those latest data points comes from 2025 Topps Chrome Football.

In this post, we'll go through the latest data released by PSA, what PSA is saying, and what their tips to look out for are. Let's start with the Topps Chrome Football release.

2025 Topps Chrome Football Perception

2025 Topps Chrome Football will include popular inserts from other sports, including Helix. | Fanatics

The highly anticipated return of Topps Chrome football has been seen as a success. The market responded well, and we've seen some massive sales from the product. The Tom Brady Superfractor 1/1 Kaiju sold for a whopping $350,000.

The case hits, in particular, have done exceptionally well with collectors. There were concerns about the value of case hits post-Panini, but the Kaiju and Tecmo Bowl SSPs have done extremely well on the market for lucky collectors who were able to pull them.

Collectors have been able to chase and resell a variety of players for big sales. Joe Burrow, Jaxson Dart, Lamar Jackson, Cam Ward, and even Dan Marino join Tom Brady as the top 10 sales. It's an impressive feat in this day and age of rookie chases that so many veterans are also near the top in sales.

PSA's Topps Chrome Football Findings

PSA Grading Data | PSA

The note from PSA is about roller marks and indentations, which is not totally unexpected. On the plus side, most of the issues have appeared on the backs of cards. It appears that the marks are mainly concentrated in the middle and right corner sections of the cards.

PSA Data

Grading Data | PSA

First, let's start with what is not in the data from PSA - the number of cards graded in the sample. I think we can assume it's all the publicly graded cars, but that isn't 100 percent clear.

The data shows that 21.4 percent of rookie autographs have received a PSA 10 grade. For comparison, in 2024, Topps Chrome autographs had nearly a 50 percent gem rate.

For the base set, the gem rate is 24.6 percent - meaning they have received a PSA 10 - whereas the 2024 set had close to a 40 percent gem rate from Topps Chrome.

Topps had a much better gem rate for 2025-26 Topps Chrome Basketball so far.