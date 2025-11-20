The Ken Griffey Jr. bubble gum card the hobby forgot about

Recently in the past several months there has been a craze over Ken Griffey Jr.'s "Bubble Gum" card. Collectors and super collectors have been trying to get their hands on the 1995 Pinnacle base card of Griffey. Because of the market shift, and collectors having FOMO, there has been a huge surge in price. What was once a $5-$8 card, now demands a $40-$50 price tag.

But what collectors might not realize, there is another "Bubble Gum" card, and it get no hobby love.

I am refering to the 1992 Leaf Studio card. This card obviously pre-dates the 1995 Pinnacle card, making this "Bubble Gum" card, the original.

This card shows off the cool, fun loving demeanor of Griffey. Ken Griffey Jr. was who everyone wanted to be growing up, and this card has it all. The card is pure artwork to those who love everything Griffey. With the signature backwards hat, the black bat on his shoulder, and of course Griffey blowing the perfect bubble. If this wasn't enough, you get to see Junior swinging the bat in the background.

The card, and this moment is so perfect, companies like Baseballism has made clothing based off this image.

Seeing that this card raw can be had for just a few dollars, this is a great alternative to the Pinnacle price tag. Per PSA Pop report, there are only 99 PSA 10's. Seeing that the last two went for $122 and $95, this could be a fun option to tuck away in your collection.

If this card is truly the originator, why no love?

