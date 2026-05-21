The 1990's served as the middle and end point of the junk wax era. With that came somewhat overproduced cards, but the decade also produced some key rookie cards that are still collectible today. Hall of Fame players saw their first cards during this time, along with their first appearances in a Topps flagship set for others.

The years of 1990-1993 brought memorable designs and fanfare to the hobby.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren walk off the field together after the victory of the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15, 1995 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Gpg Historic Photos Vs Detroit Lions 10192022 0008 | Green Bay Press-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at four of the most iconic Topps Football cards of the 1990's.

1990 Topps Traded Emmitt Smith Rookie Card

The first card on the list is indisputably a key card of the 1990's: Emmitt Smith's rookie card from the 1990 Topps Traded set. The card was issued in a factory set, making copies somewhat condition-sensitive, depending on whether the cards were taken out or if the set was not stored well. Smith ended his career as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, a feat that may not be broken anytime soon.

1990 Topps Traded Football Emmitt Smith RC PSA 10 | eBay

Recently, a PSA 10 copy of Smith's rookie card sold for $195. This is a reasonable price for Smith and is toward the high end for some of the cards on this list.

1990 Topps Football Junior Seau Rookie Card

Junior Seau's rookie card can be found in the 1990 set. The 1990 Topps Football set is not the most well-known edition for rookie cards (outside of the traded set), so Seau's card is arguably the top chase. Seau played for 20 seasons in the NFL, entering rare air for his longevity. He was known as a fearless player on defense, leaving it all on the field. He would make 12 Pro Bowls and would find his way to the Hall of Fame.

1990 Topps Football Junior Seau RC PSA 10 | eBay

Seau's rookie is quite attainable for collectors, with a PSA 10 copy selling recently for $51.

1992 Topps Football Brett Favre

What makes the 1992 Topps Football release unique is that it was issued in three series, a format not used since. The High Series that year included the first Topps flagship card of Brett Favre. At the time, Favre was just getting his career started and had not gained the following that he has today. The card is not considered a rookie card, which keeps the cost down.

1992 Topps Football Brett Favre PSA 10 | eBay

A PSA 10 recently sold on eBay for $32. For collectors who prefer the Topps flagship brand, this is a key Favre card to own.

1993 Topps Football Jerome Bettis Rookie Card

The last card on this list is from the 1993 Topps Football release, another instance in which it was distributed to the hobby in two series. While Jerome Bettis has a rookie card in both series, his Series One rookie card appears here. The card features Bettis on the practice field, likely during training camp. Bettis went on to win a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last season of his career, overshadowing his time with the team that drafted him - the Rams.

1993 Topps Football Jerome Bettis RC PSA 10 | eBay

Sales of Bettis' rookie card are also in the affordable range, with a PSA 10 selling for $125 a few weeks ago.

The years of 1990-1993 continued a trend of key rookie cards hitting the Football hobby. Names such as Emmitt Smith and Jerome Bettis saw their first cards during this time, and would help carry momentum for future releases of the decade.