Disney cards are having a moment, with collectors paying huge prices for rare modern cards from sets like 2023 Topps Chrome Disney 100. But collectors don't necessarily have to spend thousands of dollars to own a piece of Disney card history.

Vintage cards featuring Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Snow White, and other iconic characters can be surprisingly affordable when they surface. Some date back to the 1930s and 1940s, putting them remarkably close to the characters' earliest appearances.

That doesn't mean collectors should expect to find these exact cards at these prices today. Many vintage Disney issues are difficult to find and rarely leave fans’ collections—particularly in higher grades. But recent sales tracked by Card Ladder show what's possible and provide a compelling watch list for collectors looking beyond modern Disney cards.

Here are six worth keeping an eye out for if they hit the auction market.

1935 O-Pee-Chee Mickey Mouse “Let’s Make Hoop-ee!” BVG 3

1935 O-Pee-Chee Mickey Mouse “Let’s Make Hoop-ee!” Vintage Card 1 BVG 3 | eBay via Card Ladder

It's hard to start anywhere other than Mickey.

This 1935 O-Pee-Chee Mickey Mouse card sold for $300 on eBay in April 2023. “Let’s Make Hoop-ee!” is card No. 1 in the vintage Canadian issue, making it an especially interesting piece from relatively early in Mickey's history.

Nearly 90 years old at the time of the sale, it is a reminder that some fascinating vintage Disney cards can sell for less than a modern hobby box.

1935 Donald Duck PSA 8

1935 Vintage Walt Disney Memorabilia* Donald Duck Card Graded PSA 8 | eBay via Card Ladder

Donald Duck made his screen debut in 1934, making a card from 1935 an intriguing early collectible of one of Disney's most recognizable characters.

This card, graded PSA 8, sold for $300 on eBay in April 2023. The combination of age, character and impressive condition makes this one worth watching if another example comes to market.

1937-38 Castell Bros. Snow White #1 PSA 8

PSA 8 1937-38 Castell Bros SNOW WHITE #1 Disney Card POP 4 | eBay via Card Ladder

Few Disney films are more historically important than Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937 as Disney's first full-length animated feature.

This Castell Bros. Snow White card comes from that same era and is card No. 1 in the issue. A PSA 8 example sold for just under $300 on eBay in December 2024.

For collectors interested in cards connected to major moments in Disney history, this one checks a lot of boxes.

1940 Pinocchio PSA 10

1940 Pinocchio ROOKIE Disney Movie Vintage Graded PSA 10 POP 1 | eBay via Card Ladder

Another card tied closely to the release of a Disney classic, this 1940 Castel Pinocchio "Sinking to the Bottom" card sold for $500 on eBay in July 2023.

The sale becomes even more interesting because the card received a PSA 10 grade. Finding an 80-plus-year-old card in top condition is difficult enough, and this example was listed as a PSA population of one at the time of the sale.

1956 Walt Disney Lady #15 PSA 9

1956 Walt Disney LADY #15 Cartooning Card Vintage PSA 9 MINT *POP 11* RARE W298 | eBay via Card Ladder

Lady and the Tramp arrived in theaters in 1955, and this Lady card followed shortly afterward.

The 1956 card, graded PSA 9, sold for $255 on eBay in April 2026. It's the least expensive card on our list despite its high grade and connection to one of Disney's most enduring animated films.

1959 Heinerle Mickey Mouse PSA 5

1959 Heinerle MICKEY MOUSE PSA 5 Fernseh-Parade-Red Vintage Disney Trading Card | eBay via Card Ladder

We finish where we started—with Mickey Mouse.

This 1959 Heinerle Mickey Mouse card from Germany's Fernseh-Parade issue sold for $500 on eBay in December 2023. Its international issue also shows just how broad the world of vintage Disney cards can be, with passionate fans around the world

Modern Disney cards may be commanding much of the hobby's attention right now, but collectors willing to dig deeper have nearly a century of cards to explore. These six sales don't guarantee another copy will surface at the same price, but they show why keeping an eye on vintage Disney auctions might be worth the hunt.