The term “undervalued” is frequently thrown around in the sports card hobby, and understandably, not everyone agrees with its use. After all, if a baseball card sells for $200 on the open market, then that is technically what it’s worth. A card’s market value is determined by what collectors are willing to pay.

However, for the purposes of this article, undervalued doesn’t necessarily mean a card is selling for less than its true market value. Instead, I’m looking at relative value. I’m looking at how the prices of certain players’ cards compare to those of their peers, taking into consideration career accomplishments, popularity, historical significance, and card scarcity. While popularity is probably the most important factor in determining card prices, it doesn't always explain the enormous differences in how collectors value certain players.

Peyton Manning and Shaquille O'Neal are two examples of this phenomenon. Both are among the most recognizable and accomplished athletes in the history of their respective sports, yet their cards have sold for a fraction of those of Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant. Interestingly, both Manning and Shaq experienced substantial increases in their card markets in 2026, suggesting that collectors may be recognizing the relative value they offer compared to their more expensive counterparts.

A 1997 Metal Universe Shaq PSA 10 sold for $1,380 on November 8th, while a Kobe Bryant PSA 10 from the same set sold for $12,600 on November 15th. The Kobe sold for more than nine times as much, despite the Kobe having a higher PSA 10 population (129 vs. 77). | Card Ladder

There are many examples of this in the baseball card market as well. With that in mind, here are five baseball legends from different eras whose cards offer surprisingly good value compared to those of their contemporaries. For each player, I'll compare recent sales of three of their notable cards with those of other legendary players from the same sets.

Undervalued Pre War Legend: Eddie Collins

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1909–1911 T206 Eddie Collins PSA 2: $661

1909–1911 T206 Nap Lajoie (Portrait) PSA 2: $1,020

1915 Cracker Jack Eddie Collins #7 PSA 2: $1,850

1915 Cracker Jack Shoeless Joe Jackson #103 PSA 2: $92,000

1933 Goudey Eddie Collins #42 PSA 2: $229

1933 Goudey Jimmie Foxx #29 PSA 2: $1,103

Many consider Collins to be the greatest second baseman of all time, and a top 20 player ever. He accumulated a 123.7 career WAR, placing him ahead of Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, and numerous other legendary players. Collins finished his 25-year career with 3,315 hits, a .333 batting average, 741 stolen bases, and six World Series championships. And despite the fact that Collins accumulated more WAR than Lajoie, Joe Jackson, and Jimmie Foxx, his cards continue to sell for a small fraction of their prices.

Undervalued 1940s-1950s Legend: Stan Musial

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1958 Topps Stan Musial All-Star #476 PSA 7: $188

1958 Topps Mickey Mantle All-Star #487 PSA 7: $1,100

1960 Topps Stan Musial #250 PSA 6: $210

1960 Topps Hank Aaron #300 PSA 6: $652

1948 Leaf Stan Musial Rookie Card #4 PSA 6: $6,000

1948 Leaf Joe DiMaggio #1 PSA 6: $9,040

Stan Musial's career accomplishments rival those of any player in baseball history. With 3,630 hits, seven batting titles, three MVP awards, and a .331 lifetime batting average, Musial accumulated 128.5 career WAR (11th all-time). But his cards sell for considerably less than those of the most popular stars of his generation.

Musial's remarkable consistency may actually help explain why he doesn't receive the same attention in the hobby. Interestingly, he finished his career with exactly 1,815 hits at home and 1,815 on the road. Unlike Mickey Mantle or Joe DiMaggio, Musial spent his entire career in St. Louis, away from the New York media spotlight. His relatively quiet personality and lack of controversy may have also contributed to his lower profile. While Musial will never command the same premiums as Mantle, his cards offer collectors an opportunity to own top 10 player of all time at relatively affordable prices. ESPN, MLB.com, and Bill James' Historical Baseball Abstract have all ranked Musial among the ten greatest players in baseball history.

Undervalued 1950s-1960s Legend: Yogi Berra

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1952 Topps Yogi Berra #191 PSA 6: $2,208

1952 Topps Roy Campanella #314 PSA 6: $7,800

1953 Topps Yogi Berra #104 PSA 6: $985

1953 Topps Jackie Robinson #1 PSA 6: $15,000

1963 Topps Yogi Berra #340 PSA 7: $449

1963 Topps Mickey Mantle #200 PSA 7: $2,950

The legendary Yankees catcher won ten World Series championships as a player, earned three American League MVP awards, and was selected to 18 All-Star Games. Before his baseball career, he served in the Navy during World War II, manning a machine gun during the D-Day invasion of Normandy. Berra hit 358 career home runs while striking out just 414 times, a demonstrating how difficult he was to strike out.

Despite his accomplishments, Berra spent much of his career in the shadows of teammates like Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. His reputation for humorous sayings also overshadowed just how dominant he was on the field, making his baseball card prices relative bargains.

Undervalued 1980s-1990s Legend: Wade Boggs

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1983 Topps Wade Boggs Rookie Card #498 PSA 10: $4,532

1983 Topps Tony Gwynn #482 Rookie Card PSA 10: $8,500

1987 Topps Tiffany Wade Boggs #150 PSA 10: $125

1987 Topps Tiffany Jose Canseco #620 PSA 10: $833

1999 Metal Universe Wade Boggs #153 PMG /50 PSA 7: $838

1999 Metal Universe Derek Jeter #97 PMG /50 PSA 6: $30,000

Wade Boggs is one of the greatest third basemen in baseball history, but his cards don't receive the same attention as those of his peers. The Hall of Famer finished his career with 3,010 hits, five batting titles, and an impressive .415 on-base percentage. His 91.4 career WAR ranks third all-time among third basemen, ahead of George Brett, Chipper Jones, and Brooks Robinson, whose cards command much higher prices.

One possible explanation is Boggs' lack of power, as he hit just 118 career home runs. However, Boggs certainly did not lack in personality. Nicknamed "Chicken Man" for his famous pregame chicken-eating routine, Boggs is the subject of a legendary story about drinking a 30 pack of beer on a cross-country flight. You would think a player with his accomplishments and colorful personality would receive more love from collectors.

Undervalued 1990s-2000s Legend: Greg Maddux

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1988 Topps Tiffany Greg Maddux #361 PSA 10: $225

1988 Topps Tiffany Nolan Ryan #250 PSA 10: $634



1991 Topps Desert Shield Greg Maddux #35 PSA 10: $1,125

1991 Topps Desert Shield Nolan Ryan #1 PSA 10: $5,160

1993 Topps Finest Refractor Greg Maddux #85 PSA 10: $3,825

1993 Topps Finest Refractor Nolan Ryan #107 PSA 10: $36,000

Greg Maddux built one of the greatest pitching careers in baseball history. The Hall of Famer won 355 games and accumulated 106.6 career WAR. He is the only pitcher in MLB history to record at least 300 wins and 3,000 strikeouts while issuing fewer than 1,000 walks. Maddux won at least 15 games in 17 consecutive seasons and collected a record 18 Gold Gloves, more than any player at any position. The most remarkable example of his efficiency came in 1997, when he threw a complete game against the Cubs using just 78 pitches.

Maddux won four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1992 through 1995, while Nolan Ryan never won the award in his 27-year career. Nolan Ryan was never the clear-cut best pitcher in baseball for an extended period. Maddux, on the other hand, was the best pitcher in the game for much of the 1990s, dominating during the steroid era when power hitters were putting up extraordinary offensive numbers. Despite his accomplishments, Maddux's cards often sell for considerably less than Ryan's, making him a great example of relative value in the hobby.