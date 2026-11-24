The 1990 Leaf baseball card set is one of the most recognizable sets of the junk-wax era. The set helped establish the Leaf brand as a major player in the modern baseball card market, but Leaf's history actually dates back to the 1940s. Leaf entered the baseball card market in 1949 with a colorful 98-card set featuring the rookie cards of Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige. The company had plans for more than 300 players in its “1948 Leaf” set, but a legal battle with Bowman over exclusive player image rights complicated its ambitions.

Leaf's legal battle with Bowman contributed to the scarcity of its 1948 baseball cards, adding to the set's lasting appeal among vintage collectors. This 1948 Leaf Babe Ruth #3 sold for $540,000 in 2022, and this autographed Jackie Robinson #79 rookie card graded PSA 1 sold for $1.86 million in July of this year. | Card Ladder

After a judge ruled against Leaf in January 1950, the company withdrew from the baseball card market. Leaf made an unusual comeback in 1960, partnering with Sports Novelties to produce a 144-card set featuring black-and-white photographs. Marketed as "Original Authentic Baseball Photographs," the cards were packaged with marbles instead of gum to work around restrictive player contracts.

The 1960 Leaf set featured Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson, Duke Snider, and Orlando Cepeda. However, the 144-card checklist lacked many of baseball's biggest stars like Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, and Hank Aaron. Despite these notable omissions, the set remains collectible among hard-core vintage collectors. A complete PSA-graded set sold for $7,995 in August. | Card Ladder

After the unsuccessful 1960 comeback, the Leaf name did not return to baseball cards until 1985, when Donruss revived it for its Canadian baseball card sets. Five years later, Donruss introduced a new and separate premium Leaf set to the American market.

Upper Deck's groundbreaking debut in 1989 raised expectations for baseball card quality, influencing Donruss to introduce its own premium Leaf set in 1990. Both releases featured glossy finishes, crisp photography, and full-color images on the backs. These Don Mattingly cards illustrate the similarities between the two sets, even though Leaf opted for a cleaner, more understated design. | eBay

The 1990 Leaf set stood out for its glossy finish, clean design, and loaded rookie class. Despite being released during an era of unprecedented overproduction (some estimates suggest that approximately 80 billion baseball cards were printed annually in the early 1990s), Leaf was produced in comparatively smaller quantities. More than three decades later, 1990 Leaf remains one of the most coveted sets of the era. Below are six of its most iconic and valuable cards.

6. Sammy Sosa 1990 Leaf Rookie Card #220

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PSA 10 Price: $82 (Pop: 1,927)

Total PSA Population: 27,508

Sammy Sosa is one of the greatest power hitters in baseball history and remains the only player to hit at least 60 home runs in three different seasons (1998, 1999, and 2001). Despite his remarkable accomplishments, Sosa's rookie cards remain very affordable because of the controversy surrounding his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Interestingly, Mark McGwire, who faced similar scrutiny, has seen substantially higher prices for his rookie cards. A 1985 Topps McGwire rookie graded PSA 10 sold for $5,252 this month, while a Tiffany version sold for $26,851 in September.

Among Sosa's numerous 1990 rookie cards, Leaf is one of the more valuable in Gem Mint condition. A PSA 10 recently sold for approximately $82, trailing his 1990 Topps Tiffany rookie ($342) and Bowman rookie ($150), but surpassing his Upper Deck ($52), Topps ($51), Donruss ($50), Score ($44), and Fleer ($35) rookies in PSA 10 condition.

5. Nolan Ryan 1990 Leaf #265 No Hit King

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PSA 10 Price: $89 (Pop: 173)

Total PSA Population: 593

Leaf included two Ryan cards in its 1990 checklist, including this special "No Hit King" card.Nolan Ryan was already baseball's all-time no-hit king when the 1990 season began. On June 11th, 1990, the 43-year-old Ryan added to his record by throwing his sixth career no-hitter against the Oakland Athletics, striking out 14 batters in a 5–0 victory. (Ryan threw his seventh and final no-hitter on May 1, 1991, striking out 16 Toronto Blue Jays at the age of 44.)

Nolan Ryan pitched for 27 MLB seasons, from 1966 to 1993, appearing in four different decades. His longevity helped him build an enormous fan base across multiple generations, which explains his high baseball card prices.

4. Bo Jackson 1990 Leaf #125

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PSA 10 Price: $135 (Pop: 298)

Total PSA Population: 585

Few athletes captured the public's imagination quite like Bo Jackson in the early 1990s. Jackson was coming off his first MLB All-Star selection in 1989. But despite his enormous popularity, Jackson's baseball accomplishments were relatively modest. He finished his eight-season MLB career with just 141 home runs, reaching the 30-home-run mark only once.

By comparison, Sammy Sosa hit 609 career home runs, including three seasons with at least 60. Yet a PSA 10 example of Jackson's 1990 Leaf card, which isn't even a rookie, recently sold for $135, compared with just $82 for a PSA 10 example of Sosa's rookie card from the same set.

3. Larry Walker 1990 Leaf Rookie Card #325

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PSA 10 Price: $124 (Pop: 686)

Total PSA Population: 5,846

Larry Walker began his first full season in 1990 with the Montreal Expos, long before becoming a superstar with the Rockies. The Canadian outfielder went on to win three batting titles, seven Gold Gloves, and the 1997 National League MVP award. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, his final year of eligibility on the writers' ballot.

Despite his impressive accomplishments, Walker's rookie cards remain surprisingly affordable. Even premium Tiffany versions remain relatively inexpensive, with a 1990 Bowman Tiffany PSA 10 selling for $232 and a 1990 Topps Tiffany PSA 10 going for $342. Meanwhile, his regular 1990 Topps, Bowman, and Upper Deck rookies have recently sold for approximately $50 each in Gem Mint condition.

2. Ken Griffey Jr. 1990 Leaf #245

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PSA 10 Price: $380 (Pop: 808)

Total PSA Population: 9,243

Ken Griffey Jr. remains one of the hottest names in the baseball card market, even as the overall baseball card market cooled toward the end of 2026. According to Card Ladder, Griffey card prices have increased more than 50% over the past three months and 175% over the past year.

The demand extends well beyond his iconic 1989 rookie cards. In November 2026, a 1990 Topps Griffey #336 graded PSA 10 sold for $1,349, while its Canadian O-Pee-Chee counterpart went for $1,282. Other notable sales include a 1992 Stadium Club #603 ($493), a 1990 Fleer Award Winners #16 ($510), and a 1993 Donruss Diamond Kings #DK-1 ($1,386), all graded PSA 10. By comparison, Griffey's 1990 Leaf #245 recently sold for $380 in Gem Mint condition, making it considerably more affordable than several of his other non-rookie base cards.

1. Frank Thomas 1990 Leaf Rookie Card #300

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PSA 10 Price: $360 (Pop: 4,960)

Total PSA Population: 24,765

In just 60 games with the Chicago White Sox in 1990, Thomas batted .330 with a .983 OPS, offering an early glimpse of the player who would go on to win consecutive American League MVP awards in 1993 and 1994. His baseball cards have also experienced a recent resurgence in popularity, with Card Ladder reporting a 72% increase over the past year and a 152% increase over the past two years.

Thomas appeared in several baseball card sets in 1990, but his Leaf rookie remains one of his most desirable regular base rookie cards. A PSA 10 recently sold for $360, compared with $200 for his ProCards minor league card, $130 for his regular Topps rookie, $82 for his Score rookie, $60 for his Score Rookie & Traded card, and $55 for his Fleer Update rookie.

The Big Hurt’s premium Tiffany rookies command considerably more, with a 1990 Bowman Tiffany PSA 10 selling for $3,037 in September and a 1990 Topps Tiffany PSA 10 bringing $3,950 in October. However, his most valuable 1990 card is the famous Topps No Name on Front error, with the only PSA 10 example selling for an astonishing $183,000 in February.

Honorable Mentions (and their recent PSA 10 sales)

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Nolan Ryan 1990 Leaf #21: $80



Don Mattingly 1990 Leaf #69: $65



Barry Bonds 1990 Leaf #91: $64



Deion Sanders 1990 Leaf Rookie Card #359: $59



Rickey Henderson 1990 Leaf #160: $51



Randy Johnson 1990 Leaf #483: $35