When it comes to ‘90s basketball cards, particularly those outside the dreaded junk era that defined the early part of the decade, prices appear to have nowhere to go but up from here.

No matter where you look, iconic players of yesteryear who won titles, released rap albums, or mercilessly stepped over their opponents are seeing renewed demand at card shows and online marketplaces.

But while collecting Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant memorabilia might require taking out a second mortgage, many of their contemporaries’ cards remain, at least comparatively speaking, affordable.

Shaquille O’Neal’s market has already exploded, 15 years after he last laced up his Reeboks, but it’s not too late to scoop up the next wave of players whose cards have yet to get their due.

1. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson's PSA 9 Topps Chrome RC | Card Ladder

When you combine his Hall of Fame career, his legendary commitment to practice, and his influence on basketball fashion and culture, “The Answer” should rightfully be treated as hobby royalty.



It’s not as if A.I. has been ignored by fans or disregarded by collectors. His signature Sixers No. 3 jersey still resonates globally, and Iverson remains one of the biggest draws across generations when he appears at hobby events such as Fanatics Fest and The National.

So it’s no surprise that his Card Ladder index is up 30% over the last three months and 70% over the past six, with first-year inserts such as 1996 E-X2000 Star Date 2000 and base rookies from Topps and Finest all more than doubling in price.

And yet, the vast majority of his biggest cards continue to sell for a fraction of Bryant’s, his fellow 1996 draftee. Just look at the incredible disparity in the prices of their flagship Topps Chrome rookie cards. A PSA 9 of Iverson’s #171 last sold for $250, which might seem like a respectable number until you consider that Kobe’s #138 in the same grade is selling between $4,700 and $4,999.

Iverson is unlikely to ever match a transcendent figure like Bryant in hobby value, but he just might cross over into his tier. And step over a few more names on his way there.

2. Tim Duncan

1997 Tim Duncan E-X2001 Jambalaya | CardLadder

Few NBA historians would dispute that “The Big Fundamental” belongs in the conversation among the 10 greatest players of all time, and with five championships, two MVPs and 15 All-NBA nods, there’s a strong case to rank him ahead of both O’Neal and Bryant.

And yet, perhaps because his highlight reels showcase methodical mid-range bank shots and exceptional footwork rather than windmill dunks and filthy crossovers, Duncan hasn’t generated nearly as much hobby buzz.

That’s beginning to change, as Duncan’s overall sales are up 32.95% over the last three months, according to Card Ladder. An auction for an ultra-rare BGS 8 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Green #66 ended at $330,646 on August 21, setting a new record high for the Spurs legend; that's an impressive 45% above its last sale, almost exactly a year ago.

Perhaps not coincidentally, his biggest riser by percentage is a PSA 9 Metal Universe base rookie card, which was available in the $40 range in May and sold for $375 on August 24 – a 752% jump in fewer than 90 days.

PSA 10s of two of Duncan’s other premier base rookies, Topps Finest and Chrome, are up 301% and 187%, respectively, while popular inserts such as his 1998 Skybox Premium That’s Jam and 1997 Fleer Thrill Seekers have risen by more than 300%.

All we need now is a multi-part documentary or fictionalized drama series on the Spurs dynasty to bring demand for Duncan to another level.

3. Kevin Garnett

A PSA 9 Kevin Garnett Finest RC is up 271% over the last three months. | Card Ladder

“The Big Ticket” was one of the game’s most eccentric personalities and fiercest trash-talkers, so no one expected him to disappear quietly into retirement.

True to form, he’s still as amped up as ever, from frequently NSFW Instagram rants to must-listen podcast appearances. That, combined with a wave of nostalgia surrounding the Timberwolves finally retiring his No. 21 jersey, might help explain why his cards have started to take off and why they could keep climbing.

Garnett’s Card Ladder index is up 33.79%, highlighted by his 1995 Finest #115 rookie card in a PSA 9 slab, which shot up from $56.55 to $209.99, its highest price in over two years.

Among K.G.’s other early cards to keep an eye on: 1995 Skybox Premium #233 in a PSA 10, which sold for $127.50 as recently as February and is now valued at $400, as well as his 1995 Metal #167 rookie card in the same grade, which has grown by 70% and yet still seems undervalued at $299.99.

Collectors are also scooping up Garnett’s 1997 Hoops High Voltage #10 in any form they can find; the raw card has skyrocketed from $45 to $115 over the last six months, while a PSA 9 is up more than 200% to an all-time high of $499.

Can his values keep rising? You knew it was coming: “Anything is possibleeeee!"

Coming Soon: ‘90s NBA Stars Whose Cards Are on the Rise (Part II)