Rookie cards of Shaq & Duncan, two of the 90s best big men

The NBA season is fast approaching. Tip off is less than a week away with two games. The first is between Kevin Durant and the new look Rockets taking on the defending champion Thunder and the second is the Warriors taking on their in-state rival Lakers. As the anticipation builds for the start of the season, I thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the rookie cards from top players in the 90s. In this article I’ll focus on a position that has evolved significantly since that time, specifically centers.

Shaquille O’Neal Upper Deck 1992 NBA Draft Rookie Trade Card

Shaquille O'Neal Upper Deck NBA Draft Trade Card PSA 10 rookie card. | https://130point.com/cards/

No conversation about NBA centers would be complete without including Shaquille O’Neal. The number one pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O’Neal would go on to become one of the greatest centers and become a member of both the greatest 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time NBA teams. His career included 15 All Star appearances, 4 NBA Titles, 14 All NBA teams, and an MVP award and an induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Shaquile O'Neal walks back to bench during the second quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings | Kyle Terada USPRESSWIRE

From a hobby perspective, Shaq was unfortunately drafted towards the end of the Junk Wax era (85-94 give or take a few years in either direction depending on your source). Consequently, many of his rookie cards were overproduced and are not that valuable. The exception to that is Shaq’s Upper Deck NBA Draft Rookie Trade Card. The card features a stop motion picture of Shaq as he is dunking the ball. PSA and SGA 10 of this card have sold for $700 according to 130Point.

Tim Duncan 1997 Topps Chrome rookie refractor

Tim Duncan 1997 Topps Chrome refractor PSA 10. | https://130point.com/cards/

Although initially drafted as a power forward, the Big Fundamental Tim Duncan spent a majority of career at the five especially after Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson retired. Duncan is one of the few centers whose accomplishments in the NBA exceed Shaq’s. Over the course of his career, Duncan was a two time NBA MVP, was a 15 time All star, made 15 All NBA teams, and won 5 NBA titles. He was selected to the Naismith Hall of fame in 2020.

Tim Duncan on the cover of Sports Illustrated published on June 4, 2007. Duncan was the cover athlete 12 times for Sports Illustrated. | https://sicovers.com/featured/san-antonio-spurs-tim-duncan-2007-nba-western-conference-june-04-2007-sports-illustrated-cover.html?srsltid=AfmBOorACANHfZecYOjfppQFaI8tD9E7SejfQegtur08CX_sBSxoRvv6

Duncan was drafted first overall in 1997 which was also the year his rookie cards were released. Unlike Shaq and thankfully, for collectors, that was a few years after the end of the Junk Wax era, so his rookie cards tend to hold a little more value. For Duncan fans and collectors, his most valuable and most sought after rookie card is his Topps Chrome refractor rookie. Per 130 sales data, high grade versions of this card range from $1,000 for PSA 9 to over $5,000 for PSA 10 grades.

Tim Duncan shaking then NBA commissioner David Stern at the 1997 NBA Draft. Duncan was selected first overall by the Spurs | Craig Jones Getty Images

