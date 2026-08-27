Timberwolves Remain Major Long Shot in NBA Finals Prediction Market Despite Jonathan Kuminga Signing

The Minnesota Timberwolves are setting up for a playoff run on paper; however, Kalshi’s NBA Finals market isn’t buying the hype just yet. Minnesota remains at the bottom of the top-10 prices, even after signing Jonathan Kuminga.

The Timberwolves are tied at the sixth-best price on the board with the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics all sit ahead of them. A $10 trade on the Timberwolves winning the NBA Finals profits $224.25.

2027 NBA Finals winner - Kalshi

San Antonio Spurs 24%

Oklahoma City Thunder 23%

Philadelphia 76ers 10%

New York Knicks 9%

Boston Celtics 5%

Minnesota Timberwolves 4%

Miami Heat 4%

Denver Nuggets 4%

Making strides

While the Timberwolves remained in the bottom half of the top-10 prices, their price ticked up 1% after the Kuminga signing. Kuminga adds wing depth Minnesota lost when it traded Julius Randle on draft night. He’s coming off a 2025 campaign where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Outside of Kuminga, Minnesota made one of the bigger moves this offseason in trading for LaMelo Ball as part of the Julius Randle deal. Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds last season and is now paired with Anthony Edwards, forming one of the best backcourts in the league.

Nearing success

Over the last three seasons, Anthony Edwards has upped his scoring numbers while the Timberwolves finished top-10 in point differential as well, leading them to three consecutive Western Conference Finals. Now adding Ball and Kuminga could push them over the hump to the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance.

We’ll get our first look at the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves on October 5 when they begin their preseason run. The Timberwolves tip off the regular season on October 21 on the road against the Miami Heat. Minnesota’s price could keep rising this offseason.

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