A Steal: Tracking 4 Rickey Henderson Key Cards One Year After Losing a Legend

Rickey Henderson passed away last year at about this time, right before Christmas. The baseball world lost one of its most original personalities and talents as well as one of its most gifted athletes. Almost everyone who played with Henderson had a colorful story to tell and baseball fans all over the country loved to watch him in action. He remains, after all, the undisputed king of stolen bases. Collectors still chase Henderson's baseball cards for the same reasons. From his 1980 rookie card to autograph cards later in his life, there's something for every Henderson collector.

RELATED: Rickey Henderson 1958-2024

1980 Rickey Henderson Topps | PSA

Henderson's 1980 Topps rookie is one of the most iconic baseball cards of the last 50 years. His card dominates the rest of the set and is the most valuable without question. Showing Henderson at bat for the Oakland A's and with his famous signature in facsimile across the bottom, it truly is a piece of sports history. Centering is always an issue and high grades like the one seen here are hard to find and pricey. A copy in gem-mint condition will set you back around $150,000.

2020 Rickey Hendereson Topps Project 2020 | CardLadder

RELATED: Legendary 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson rookie card is hot

Topps' Project2020 invited various artists to create baseball cards - the results were interesting - and cool, in the case of this creation by designer Don C. A take on Henderson's Topps rookie card, but this time around showing Henderson as the "Man of Steal" in reference to his all-time stolen base record.

1981 Rickey Henderson Fleer | CardLadder

Collectors are drawn to this card for a couple of good reasons. It's a nice looking card of Henderson from early in his career and a bit more affordable than his rookie card for those on a budget. It's also a nice timepiece as it commemorates his rookie season breaking Ty Cobb's record for most stolen bases in the American League.

2024 Rickey Henderson Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

Henderson took part in signing cards for Topps' 2024 Chrome product. What a fitting tribute and a must-have for any Henderson collector - an on-card autograph of the King of Steals with a photo of him on the move. It was released in 2024, the same year that he sadly passed away.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: