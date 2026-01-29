4 Key George Brett Cards: Beyond Just His Iconic Rookie

George Brett is known for a lot of things - that's normal for a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer. He was without a doubt one of the greatest clutch hitters to play the game and at the end of his career he had quite a few hits - over 3,500 of them. While many baseball fans might remember him best for his legendary flip-out over the "pine-tar incident", even more fans and collectors remember his AL MVP award in 1980 and the way he delivered consistent results over the years.

RELATED: 1975 Topps Baseball: Top PSA 10 sales in 2025

TOPPS 1975 GEORGE BRETT

1975 George Brett Topps | CardLadder

Brett's 1975 Topps rookie card definitely feels like a time capsule - something straight out of the 70's. The two tone card borders, in purple and green, certainly belong to the time in which this card was printed. Brett collectors have the luck that his rookie card was one of the few in this set that was a solo rookie and not sharing space with another player.

DONRUSS SIGNIFICANT SIGNATURES AUTOGRAPH 1997 GEORGE BRETT

1997 George Brett Donruss Significant Signatures | CardLadder

RELATED: Mantle, Jackie and more in 2001 Upper Deck Hall of Famers baseball set

1997 marked the first time that Brett's certified autograph could be pulled from a pack of cards. Donruss' Significant Signatures product was a big hit, with on-card autographs of many of baseball's biggest names. The print run for Brett's autograph card was 2,000 - these are not impossible to find.

TOPPS STERLING BAT KNOB AUTOGRAPH 2025 GEORGE BRETT

2025 George Brett Topps Sterling Bat Knob Auto | CardLadder

From the premium department comes a dream card for Brett fans - a card containing a bat knob with Brett's initials and an on-card autograph. The fact that the card is a 1/1 is really just the cherry on top. This particular card sold last year for $2,500.

TOPPS ARCHIVES AUTOGRAPH 2024 GEORGE BRETT

2024 George Brett Topps Archives Buyback Auto | CardLadder

It's often said that a picture tells a story and the iconic photo used on this card certainly does. Sure, Brett is a hall of famer, but this photo shows just how loved he was by the fans. He's got a big smile on his face as he's besieged with dozens of baseballs, all kids hopeful for an autograph. The picture was originally published in a National Geographic magazine. This card was part of Stadium Club's 2015 release and was bought back in order to add Brett's signature.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: