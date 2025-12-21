NBA Rookie Card Report: Flagg Rising, Coward Falling This Week

Rookie tracking is getting much more interesting with the release of Topps Chrome. Because we have less than a week of sales data, we're looking to the NBA.com Rookie Ladder to see who is trending up and down. We'll highlight a top Topps Chrome sale this week and get back to tracking market data next week.

This 2025 rookie class continues to impress. We've seen Cooper Flagg elevate his game in recent weeks after it looked like Kon Knueppel could be the Rookie of the Year favorite. Knueppel continues to play well, and Derik Queen has come from out of nowhere to be an ROY candidate. We did see Ace Bailey fall off this week, unfortunately.

Stock Rising

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

The Cooper Flagg market is back on fire after his play has improved over the last few weeks. The first sale of a Topps Chrome refractor sold for $499, a day after Topps Chrome First Day dropped. Just a monster number right out of the gate, and while it will obviously die down a bit, that feels like a big number for the first. It will be fascinating to see where his market is after the holidays.

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

It feels like Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are alternating positive weeks at this point. Fears had a big week this week, as he put up 19 points vs. Portland and then 20 at Chicago. With no autographs in this product, it will be a little tougher to gather consistent data, as he'll only have base cards and inserts. However, Fears should still have a solid market. This red, white, and blue SP sold for $35 on release day.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud makes his debut on the rookie report after a big week in the wake of Domantas Sabonis' injury. This was highlighted by his 29-point, 11-rebound performance against the Blazers. His prices are still quite low, as evidenced by the Fears' RWB SP, which sold for $35, and Raynaud's, which sold for just $5. With additional playing time, we can expect Raynaud's market to continue to rise from here.

Stock Down

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

This is another week in the stock down section for Coward despite a stop to his shooting struggles. He's picked it up from the field, but is still down overall. With his shooting picking back up and another double-double this week, it won't be long before he's back in the "stock up" section. This Destiny insert /150 sold for $18.64 on December 17th and should only go up from here.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

If you want to know how down Ace Bailey's market is, his first refractor sold for just $12. Keep in mind, the Cooper Flagg sold for $500. If you were to think back a year ago, it would have been crazy to have that sort of disparity between the two. He had just 15 combined points in his last two games before exploding for 19 points against the Lakers on Thursday. As long as he's starting, Bailey has a shot to improve his stock and see his market climb back up again.

