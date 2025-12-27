Derek Jeter vs. Aaron Judge: A Tough Decision - 7 Must See Cards

The latest two captains for the New York Yankees have two different styles of playing the game. Aaron Judge is one of the best right-handed hitters in baseball history and won multiple MVP awards. Derek Jeter was known for his inside-out swing and won five World Series championships. Both players are fan favorites, but the cards below say champions are what the hobby loves.

1993 Upper Deck SP Foil Premier Prospects Derek Jeter Rookie Card PSA 10

PSA

The iconic 1993 SP foil Derek Jeter rookie card is one of the hobby's biggest Yankee cards. Foil cards are notorious for their surface to scratch, making a PSA ten very hard to come by. Over 25,000 of these cards have been graded by PSA, and only 22 of them are tens. The highest sale for this card was $600,000 and sold on Apr 30, 2022.

1996 Select Certified Mirror Gold Derek Jeter PSA 10

Cardladder

Jeter's mirror gold rookie card sold for $268,400 on Oct 25, 2025. There are only two PSA tens out there. Jeter was part of the last Yankee team that won a championship in 2009. He has won the World Series five times in his career.

1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Derek Jeter /50 PSA 7

Cardladder

Precious Metal Gems are highly sought-after cards in the hobby. A PSA seven sold for $68,320 on Sep 6th, 2025. Derek Jeter retired in 2014 and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He ended his career with a .310 batting average and over 3,400 hits.

2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Red Refractor Aaron Judge /5 BGS 10

Cardladder

Aaron Judge is coming off another MVP season, winning his third in his career. He led the American League in batting average in 2025. A 2017 Bowman Chrome, graded pristine from Beckett, sold for $162,260 on Dec 6, 2025.

2017 Topps Chrome Aaron Judge Red Refractor Rookie Auto /5 PSA 10

Cardladder

The 2017 Topps Chrome, numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $25,000 on Sep 22, 2022. Judge will be competing in his first World Baseball Classic in 2026, he will also be the captain for Team USA.

2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Autograph Superfractor Aaron Judge PSA 10

Cardladder

Topps Cosmic Chrome was first released in 2022. It has become a fan favorite product with it's out of this world card design. The 1/1, autographed and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $18,361 on Aug 1, 2024.

2022 Topps Dynasty Dual Autograph Patch Gold Aaron Judge/Derek Jeter PSA 9

Cardladder

Being two of the most recent team captains for the Yankees, a dual autographed and graded a nine by PSA, sold for $13,421 on Mar 8, 2025.

