From Yankees to Broncos: 4 Very Different Cards for John Elway Fans

When one thinks of John Elway, a couple of things come to mind: the Denver Broncos, where he had so much success and became an iconic figure and the other is a simple word - winner. Elway didn't always have it so easy; his first several years in the NFL were not overwhelming success stories. He kept at it and with a great team built around him, won back to back Super Bowls before calling it a career. As a Broncos legend and a Hall of Famer, Elway's football cards are prized and always popular with collectors. Oh Yeah, he player Minor League Baseball also!

TOPPS 1984 JOHN ELWAY

The iconic Topps 1984 football set is notorious for its centering issues, but also famous for its rookie cards of future Hall of Famers, including John Elway. This is Elway's only rookie card and while they're not hard to find, one in gem-mint condition will be a challenge and a hit to your wallet - you can expect to pay over $10,000.

PRO LINE AUTOGRAPH 1991 JOHN ELWAY

Elway's 1991 Pro Line autograph counts as his first auto card - and one of his strangest cards ever. The signature is on the back of the card - and the front of the card features him in beach wear - not exactly a typical football card. For those interested in adding this card to their collections, be advised - as seen above, the card was embossed with a barely visible stamp on the lower right-hand side to account for its authenticity. There have been reports of fakes on the market, so buyer beware.

TCMA ONEONTA YANKEES 1982 JOHN ELWAY

Before he became a star in the NFL, Elway found a bit of success in baseball. He was drafted by the New York Yankees and spent some time with their Single-A team. He performed very well over his 42 games with the team, but that was it for baseball - the next year would see him drafted into the NFL. For serious Elway collectors, this is a must-have for the collection. A copy in gem-mint condition is in the $10,000 range.

PANINI SPECTRA AUTOGRAPH 2013 JOHN ELWAY

Elway is now a legend and this on-card autograph included in Panini's 2013 Spectra set pays tribute to one of the greats. As part of the 50th year anniversary celebration of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this subset includes autographs of many of the all-time greats.

