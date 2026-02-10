Top 5 Iconic Roger Maris Baseball Cards

Roger Maris set one of the most famous records in the history of sports when he hit 61 homers in 1961. He won multiple MVPs, appeared in seven World Series, and earned seven All-Star game appearances. And yet, he has almost always stood in someone else’s shadow.

Maris' Yankees Career Was Overshadowed By Other Greats

During his career with the New York Yankees, most fans preferred Mickey Mantle. On the national stage, his quiet excellence was often drowned out by the star power of icons like Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Sandy Koufax, and Roberto Clemente. Maris was one of the best players in baseball for nearly a decade, but he never received the adoration he deserved.

Yankees fans rooted for Mantle to break Babe Ruth's single season home run record. Maris broke the record instead, and beat Mantle by just a few votes to win the 1961 AL MVP. | Card Ladder

This same sense of being overlooked extends to Maris' card prices. Because Maris lacks a Hall of Fame plaque, he is often bypassed by vintage collectors who strictly prioritize Hall of Famers. Consequently, his cards frequently fly under the radar.

Maris Stats Are Impressive & Worthy

But dismissing Maris means ignoring just how dominant he was at his best. He captured back-to-back MVPs while sharing a lineup with Mickey Mantle, the "King of Baseball Cards," at the height of his powers. He dealt with so much pressure during the 1961 season home run chase that his hair literally began to fall out in chunks from the stress, but he persevered. His prime burned bright, even if it burned shorter than others.

Jul 14, 1962; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris (9) follows through on a hit against the Los Angeles Angeles at Dodger Stadium. | David Boss-Imagn Images

For collectors willing to weigh impact as heavily as longevity numbers, Maris is far more than a baseball card footnote. Maris is a legend whose market still has room to grow. Here are the five most iconic and valuable Roger Maris cards of all time.

5. Signed 1961 Topps Roger Maris #2 PSA 6 Auto 10 (Roger Maris’s Most Valuable Signed Card)

Card Ladder

Price: $7,337

Population Count: 90

Price Analysis: While Roger Maris was accommodating to fans, his autographs are significantly rarer and more valuable than those of other superstars from his era. Maris passed away in 1985 at the age of 51. He did not have decades of retirement that stars like Mickey Mantle used to sign thousands of items at card shows.

Additionally, it was rare for a vintage baseball card to be signed pre-1985. It was considered taboo to “ruin” the purity of a card by getting a signature on it. These are all factors as to why signed Roger Maris cards are rare and valuable.

The 1961 Topps Maris card was issued during the season history was made by the legendary Yankee. Maris led the American League in homers, RBIs, and runs scored during his historic 1961 MVP season. He also won his first of three World Series rings in 1961.

Jul 14, 1962; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris (9) waits on deck against the Los Angeles Angeles at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-Imagn Images | David Boss-Imagn Images

4. 1964 Topps #225 Roger Maris PSA 10

Card Ladder

Price: $15,990

Population Count: 3

Price Analysis: Out of the 2,996 Roger Maris cards from 1964 Topps that have been graded by PSA, only three have been given a Gem Mint 10 grade. 1964 was the last of five consecutive World Series appearances for Maris and the Yankees. Many view 1964 as the final year of both the "Yankee Dynasty" and Maris's true prime, as his stats and health declined sharply in 1965.

3. 1958 Topps #47 Roger Maris Rookie PSA 9

Card Ladder

Price: $31,200

Population Count: 36

Price Analysis: This is the only recognized Roger Maris rookie card and is the most sought after card of the Yankee great. It is considered the best rookie card from the iconic 1958 Topps set. The card depicts Maris during his time with the Cleveland Indians, before he was traded to the Kansas City Athletics.

2. 1966 Topps #365 Roger Maris PSA 10

Card Ladder

Price: $45,010

Population Count: 1

Price Analysis: Scarcity drives prices and this is the only PSA 10 copy of this card in existence. 1966 represents Maris’s last year with the Yankees, as he was traded to the Cardinals after the season.

1. 1962 Topps #1 Roger Maris PSA 9

Card Ladder

Price: $105,000

Population Count: 6

Price Analysis: Being that this is card number one in the set, it was subject to the most rubber band wear. (In the 1960s, kids often stacked their cards with a rubber band.) 1962 Topps is famous for its wood-panel borders. Unlike white borders, the brown border chips easily, making 62 Topps card extremely hard to find in high grades.

Fresh off his record-breaking season, this card commemorates his most famous achievement. The back of the card proudly displays his record-breaking 1961 stat line and a summary of his record. It also refers to Maris as “the most talked about player of the decade.”

Unknown date and location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees right fielder Roger Maris on the field prior to a game. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: