Topps NOW Creates Limited Aaron Judge Cards For Historic Moment in WBC

Aaron Judge may not be the best player in baseball, as that marker is reserved for Shohei Ohtani, but Judge can absolutely be considered the best hitter in baseball.

Once again, on one of the biggest stages in the world, the World Baseball Classic, Judge showed why he is arguably the best hitter in baseball. In his first ever at-bat representing Team USA, Judge crushed a two-run homerun, setting the tone for his team.

Topps NOW is recognizing this special moment, with his very own World Baseball Classic card. One lucky fan may be walking away with the 1/1 autograph, and piece of the base.

Aaron Judge Legacy

Aaron Judge has been nothing short of legendary in his first 10 years in the league for the Yankees. With a Paul Bunyan stature, Judge has intimidated both pitchers and players in the field. This past year, Judge has become just the 4th player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs in a season 4 times, joining Babe Ruth, Sammy Sosa, and Mark McGwire. The 3 time MVP has a chance to stand alone, if he can once again replicate last year, and hit over 50 home runs.

Against his peers over the past 5 years, no player has hit more home runs than Judge, who sits at 249. Shohei Ohtani comes in second with 233, and Kyle Schwarber at 219.

United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Topps NOW & the WBC

This card is extra special, because of what it represents. The World Baseball Classic is an opportunity for countries to get together and compete in a friendly game of baseball. Players from all over, take this time very seriously, as they have an opportunity to represent their country, like athletes do in the Olympics. Just like the Olympics, the WBC is only played every 4 years.

Beyond the dream of pulling this epic 1/1 autograph and base of Aaron Judge, collectors have other opportunities to obtain more than just the base card. There are foils numbered to 50 and below, relic redemptions to 10, and relic redemptions to 5.

What a great way to own an Aaron Judge card, representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.