Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa Mistakenly Thought They Had Clinched Quarterfinal Spot

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa pretty clearly didn’t know the rules of the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

During an appearance on MLB Network Tuesday, hours before his team took on Italy, DeRosa mistakenly claimed the Americans had clinched a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the funny part: they hadn’t.

Team USA opened the tournament 3-0 and led Pool B when he gave the interview, but there was a distinct possibility of the U.S. ending the opening round in a three-way tie for first place in its group. If that happened, the number of runs allowed would be the difference between advancing and not.

Below is video of DeRosa discussing how he is going to change up his lineup to get some guys playing time. He mentions that the U.S. really wants to beat Italy despite already having their “ticket punched.”

OH MY GOD MARK DEROSA ACTUALLY THOUGHT TEAM USA ALREADY CLINCHED A SPOT IN THE QUARTERFINALS LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/7iGvS9xsAv — AT (@YankeeWRLD) March 11, 2026

Yeah, that’s a really bad look from DeRosa, who is in his second World Baseball Classic as Team USA’s manager.

DeRosa’s lineup against Italy saw Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman, Cal Raleigh and Brice Turang sitting out. Those are three of his better hitters.

Given that Italy is beating the Americans late into their matchup Tuesday night, DeRosa better get educated on those tiebreakers really quickly.

World Baseball Classic Pool B tiebreakers

The U.S. entered Tuesday night’s matchup with Italy 3-0 in the tournament, with wins over Brazil, Great Britain and Mexico. Italy was 2-0, also undefeated, while Mexico is 2-1. Mexico and Italy will play on Wednesday.

As you can see, a U.S. loss to Italy creates a real chance for three teams to be tied atop the group at 3-1.

If that were to happen there are five levels of tiebreaker.

The first is record between the teams. In this case, the U.S. would have lost to Italy, while Italy would have lost to Mexico, who would have lost to the U.S. So that wouldn’t solve it.

The second tiebreaker would be runs allowed per defensive outs. Basically, runs allowed in the tournament thus far. The U.S. entered the night against Italy having allowed nine runs, while Italy had allowed four, and Mexico had allowed seven. That's not great news for the U.S.

The next level would be earned runs allowed per defensive outs. Again, it’s another that isn’t good for the U.S.

Fourth would be the highest batting average in games between the tied teams.

Finally, the three teams would draw lots for a spot in the knockout round.

The fact that DeRosa believed his team had clinched a spot by going 3-0 to open the tournament is an egregious error for a manager with a ton of experience in this tournament.

