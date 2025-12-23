Jauan Jennings Channels Grinch, Teases Fan With Touchdown Ball Before Taking It Away
Jauan Jennings caught Brock Purdy’s fourth touchdown pass of the night as the 49ers quarterback became the first San Francisco passer to throw seven touchdowns over a course of two weeks since Jeff Garcia did it in November 2001.
For Jennings, it was his eighth touchdown catch of the season, which is a career-high. To celebrate he ran over to the stands and briefly offered the ball to a fan. He then immediately pulled it back as the fan reached out and made a hurt face.
Considering the time of year, you might think Jennings was being a Grinch, which Joe Buck suggested when they replayed the clip going to commercial later in the quarter.
Or maybe he misunderstood the rules of a Yankee swap gift exchange and realized the fan didn’t bring anything. Whatever he was doing, the NFL had to hold their breath as they watched a visiting wide receiver interact with fans on the sideline.
The last time the 49ers were on Monday Night Football Jennings started a melee after the game when he went after Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig for a cheap shot during the game.
Coming into the game against the Colts the 49ers had won four straight contests by double-digits. Jennings’s touchdown put them up 14 early in the second half. Whatever the 49ers are doing seems to be working. Including trolling opposing fans.