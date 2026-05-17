Franklin Arias Strong Start has gotten Collectors and Fans' Attention

Baseball season has entered its second month. Collectors and fans have gotten an extended look at some of the best big league players and prospects in the game, with many off to strong starts. One such prospect whose stock has continued to rise is top Red Sox prospect, Franklin Arias.

Franklin Arias Bowman Chrome purple auto numbered to 250 | https://app.cardladder.com/

Franklin Arias has been steadily climbing up prospect rankings since the Caracas, Venezuela native was signed by the Red Sox in 2023 and made his hobby debut in Bowman 2025. Initially, Arias was seen as a glove-first shortstop with the potential to be a second- or third-division regular. Since the start of his career, though, that narrative has changed.

As he rose through the Red Sox farm system, Arias started to check off most but not all of the boxes that both scouts and collectors look for in a top prospect. Specifically, he was seen as a high-contact player who should hit for a strong average and have the instincts to. Considered an elite defender, he is also projected to remain at a premium position at shortstop.

Surprise Boost of Power

Franklin Arias Bowman Chrome base auto | cardladder.com

The only tool that was considered average to below average was his power, as he was projected to hit a modest but solid 10-15 home runs at his peak. However, Arias has addressed the concerns about his power this year. Through the first month and a half of the season, Arias hit eight home runs, matching his season output from last year. What’s most impressive is that even though he’s hitting for more power, Arias hasn’t sacrificed his superior contact skills in the process.

The results of his early success and newfound power have certainly caught the attention of scouts and collectors. From a collecting standpoint, Arias has seen his card values rise. Per recent Card Ladder sales data, Arias base chrome autos have been selling in the $130-150 range with a high sales value of $160. Numbered autos have also seen a jump in sales prices, with a purple auto selling for $300.

A Prospect on the Rise

From a scouting perspective, Arias has already been ranked by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, checking at 16th and 11th overall, respectively. Based on his talent, it would not be a surprise to see Arias crack the top five prospects overall sometime this season. If that happens, collectors should continue to see his sale prices rise. For fans and collectors interested in adding Arias cards to their personal collections, now might represent the best time to buy before his sale prices really take off.