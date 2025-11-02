All Time Great cards going live Sunday Night, some starting at $1!

When a collector thinks of the greats of sport, there are a few names that will come to mind. If Football is in question, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Bart Starr are on the short list. In the case of Basketball, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James may be the top 3. On Nov 2nd, Sports Cards Nonsense will be selling singles live of some of the GOATS (greatest of all time) from a wide range of sports, including some very big names. Ahead of the event, let's look at some of the key cards and mention the details collectors need to know.

2025 Topps Finest Shohei Ohtani Orange Parallel | SCN

Key Cards

While numerous cards will be for sale, three will be highlighted here. The first is a quad relic autograph of Kobe Bryant, graded a BGS 9. The card features three patches that are three colors, along with a photograph of Kobe back when he wore jersey number 8. The card itself only has 10 copies, so it is a tough one to find in the hobby. This particular card would be the centerpiece of anyone's collection, and for Kobe collectors, it might be a must have.

2017-18 Panini Cornerstones Kobe Bryant Quad Relic Auto BGS 9 | SCN

Next up is one of the greatest Quarterbacks to ever play the game, Peyton Manning. After his time was done with the Colts, he took his talents to Denver, where he would go on to win a Super Bowl. The card featured in the event is a 2013 Topps Supreme quad patch autograph that is limited to only 5 copies.

2013 Topps Supreme Peyton Manning Quad Patch Auto BGS 9 | SCN

The last featured card is of one of the top players in the MLB. Bobby Witt Jr has been taking the league by storm ever since he came into the league, and a PSA 9 autograph of his will be up for auction. The card is from this year's edition of Topps Tribute, and is numbered out of 10. For Witt collectors, the card is a tough find, and this may be one of the few chances to add it to a collection.

2025 Topps Tribute Bobby Witt Jr Red Autograph | SCN

The Event

The singles auction will be happening on Sunday, November 2nd at 8:01 PM on eBay Live. The card mentioned in this article will be up for grabs, but other high end and low end singles will also be included. The event will be run in the sudden death auction style. This is where the highest bid after a certain amount of time wins the card, and no reserve is set. Cards running under this system will also start at $1. There are some cards that do have a starting price that are of a more high end nature, and collectors can find more out about those cards by tuning into the event. Collectors who want to watch can find it here once it goes live.

Sports Cards Nonsense Live Event: Sunday, November 2nd at 8:01 PM | eBay Live

Sunday looks to be another great day in the hobby, with high end and low end singles of some of the greatest of all time up for sale in a live auction. The event does provide collectors across the globe with an opportunity to add major cards to their collections, and potentially for an affordable price. Collectors should take the time to tune in, because it is never known when a card will be seen again, especially if it is rare. Plus, who doesn't love adding cards to their collection?

