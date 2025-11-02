3 Modern Babe Ruth cards every collector should know

Babe Ruth may not be with us, but his baseball cards certainly are prevalent in modern sets. Simply due to the history of the industry the Babe has many more post-career cards than total cards during his playing days. Some of the coolest modern Babe Ruth cards include a cut autograph. As the name suggest, a cut autograph is cut from an unrelated document and inserted into the baseball card. Below are three of the most amazing Hall of Famer's cards from the modern era. Still got to love a 1933 Goudey though!

3. 2021 Topps Tier One

Babe Ruth Topps Tier One | Card Ladder

This incredible 1/1 cut signature Topps Tier One Babe Ruth is maybe his premier modern card. In 2001, it sold for over $76,000. Beyond the signature is a game used piece of a Babe bat. What an absolute piece of history all in this PSA 9 slab.

2. 2005 SP Legendary Cuts Quad Auto (Ruth, Mantle, Foxx, Williams)

SP Legendary Cuts Quad Cuts 1/1 | Card Ladder

Why stick to one great cut signature when you can have four! Small room Hall of Famers: Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx and Ted Williams fill up this ridiculous 1/1 Quad Cut from 2005 SP Legendary Cuts. All legends, all on one card. This card last sold for $46,800 in 2022.

1. 2004 Leaf Certified Materials with Fabric from Game Worn Pants

2004 Leaf Certified Materials | Card Ladder

Babe Ruth's freaking pants in a card. Yes. Over 20 years ago Leaf had the foresight to create a card as significant as any made since. An absolutely gorgeous piece of fabric from Ruth's pants for this 1/1 gem. Sold this past May for over $17,000 the lack of an autograph certainly keeps the price down in comparison to the other cards. However, the Spalding patch and classic Ruth picture hold their own against any cut signature.

